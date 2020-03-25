The wedding season has kicked off and so has the mad rush to get the best outfits. From lehengas and palazzos to anarkalis and sarees, women are scouring every store to get that perfect and unique look. But we all know how tedious and taxing the process can be.

So instead of racking your brains and wasting time in tiny allies of the local bazaar, we suggest you try something different this time. Like make a new outfit from your saree? Sounds interesting? With one saree, you can achieve 10 different looks and styles! It's going to be nothing like you've tried and it's definitely going to be flattering.

Here's a list of some of the styles you can try with your saree:

1. Belt Style

Drape your saree the normal way and just add a belt that cinches your pallu at the waist. You can even use a kamarbhandh if you want to go for a more traditional look. A statement blouse like an off-shoulder would definitely add some zing to your outfit.

2. Dhoti Style

Try out this offbeat look the next time you have to attend a wedding. All you have to do is wear a legging instead of a petticoat for better draping purposes. The style is a bit tricky but don't you worry, we have you covered! Follow the instructions here.

3. Neck Drape Style

All you got to do is wrap the pallu around your neck like a scarf. You'll have to keep the length of your pallu longer to achieve this style. You can even experiment with as many scarf styles as you like.

4. Mumtaz Style

Channel in some retro vibes at your friend's wedding this season. If you remember Mumtaz's epic saree draping style from Ram Aur Shyaam, then this is going to be easy. The secret to achieving this style lies in the layering of the saree. If you're going for this look, then this video might help.

5. Mermaid Style

This style of draping spreads out the lower part of the pleats, which in turn, look like the tail of a mermaid. The drape might look like a lot of work, but it only requires a few extra tucks and pleats. If you're still not sure, watch this video here.

6. Pant Style

It's easy, it's comfortable, it's functional and it's super chic. It might just be the right style for the next wedding you have to attend. You can check out the how-to part here.

7. Butterfly Style

This draping style is not only stylish, but it also makes you look slimmer. All you got to do is make extra thin pleats of your pallu and pin it on your shoulders. Here, watch this video to know properly.

8. Lehenga Style

Why buy an expensive lehenga, when you can drape one from your saree? Yes, you heard that right. The lehenga style drape is pretty easy to ace as all you have to do is keep pleating the whole 6-9 yards. Of course, with some left for the pallu. Watch the video for a step-to-step guide.

9. Front Pallu Style

This one's got to be the most easiest one. Instead of carrying over the pallu to your left shoulder, you carry it from the back to your right shoulder. While the Gujarati style involves spreading out of the pleats, you can choose not to as well.

10. Pre-stitched Gown Style

If you really want to slay this style, you need to have a blouse that is absolutely killer. Sequined, net, jacket-style or peplum-style, for the pre-stitched gown style, you can experiment with your blouse as much as you want. It's an easy drape, but we suggest you take a look at the video here.

Bookmark it, ladies!