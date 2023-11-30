Not everyone dreams of a glamorous and grand wedding. Some of us wish we could either shoot for a court marriage or simply have one right at home. And in case you plan on really having your wedding at home, here are a few DIY ideas to help you set up the event! Take a look:

1. Photobooth Back-drops 

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 

2. Table setting 

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 

3. Seating arrangements

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit Pinterest 

4. Food and catering

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit; Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 

5. Entrance 

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest 

6. Games & fun

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest

7. Mandap/ Aisle

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest

DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest
DIY, Home Wedding
Credit: Pinterest

As a personal believer in small-scale, intimate weddings, I hope this list supports your cute wedding dreams as well.