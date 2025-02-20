Indian celebrity weddings are often synonymous with grandeur, extravagant venues, designer outfits, and a star-studded guest list. However, industrialist Gautam Adani took a different approach for his son Jeet Adani’s wedding, opting for simplicity over a grand spectacle.

Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2025, at the Adani township, Shantigram, in Ahmedabad. The wedding, held at 2 PM, followed traditional Jain and Gujarati customs. Contrary to speculations of a lavish celebration, the Adani family chose a simple wedding, attended only by close friends and family.

In a remarkable gesture, the family not only embraced simplicity but also contributed significantly to social causes. Around INR 10,000 crore was donated towards various initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development.

On February 10, 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced the launch of Adani Health City (AHC), an integrated healthcare initiative under the Group’s not-for-profit healthcare division.

The Adani Group has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled workforce catering to industries such as Green Energy, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Project Excellence, and Industrial Design. To support this vision, the Adani family has pledged over INR 2,000 crore to establish internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

Adani Group also collaborated with GEMS Education to help create the future of an immersive, dynamic, and responsible education system that is inclusive and accessible to all.

According to Gautam Adani, he follows the philosophy of Seva over Self. He believes “Service is meditation, service is prayer, and service is the ultimate divine,” which they promote through their various social initiatives in education, healthcare, and skill development.