The people we choose to be our family, are often first called friends. But long-distance friendships are some of the most difficult ones to get through. That videshi friend is missed terribly during the most important moments of life. For instance, imagine your wedding date has been fixed, but your friend won’t be able to make it. Well, this viral video of a groom’s best friend surprising his friend for his wedding is the opposite of the terrifying situation we described above.

The video was uploaded by @thedewdropproject, a wedding photography and cinematography company. And it shows the groom’s best friend appearing out of nowhere while making a wonderful Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani style speech for his BFF.

It’so rare to see guy-friends express their love for each other, which makes this even sweeter. Here are all the endearing responses this video has gotten:

We all deserve friends like this!