Remember when Rancho, Raju, and Farhan gatecrashed a wedding for food in 3 Idiots? Well, it was a reference to many desis especially students, who attend such functions uninvited to devour free meal. Some of them even shake a leg on the dance floor. While the majority of these gatecrashers easily get away with it, a few unfortunate ones are caught by the hosts.
However, this Bihar hosteller made an exception of confessing his reason of attending a stranger’s wedding. What happened next will surprise you.
A clip posted by Twitter user, @Indian_Doctor, shows the man confessing to the groom that he has gatecrashed his wedding to have food as he didn’t cook for himself in the hostel.
“Aapki shaadi mein hum aaye hain…Humko pata nahin aapka naam kya hai, ghar kahan hai. Hum hostel mein rehte hain. Humko bhook laga tha, hum aa gaye khaane. Apko koi dikkat?” the hosteller says in the clip. The groom replies, “Koi dikkat nahin.”
The hosteller then congratulates the groom on his wedding. The groom doesn’t get furious, in fact, he asks the man to take some food for hostel. “Hostel ke liye bhi leke jaana,” the groom says. This brings a million-dollar smile on the hosteller’s face.
Watch the video here:
Overwhelmed netizens are reacting to it:
Check out more reactions:
Meanwhile, another gatecrashing incident from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh has been grabbing headlines in which an MBA student came uninvited for having food. Contrary to how Bihar’s groom reacted, the hosts in the MP wedding caught the gatecrasher and forced him to wash the dishes. Its video is going viral on social media.
Watch the clip posted by Aaj Tak here:
Desi weddings have a lot of such gatecrashing content of bin-bulaaye mehmaan, ladies & gentlemen! Have you ever gatecrashed weddings?