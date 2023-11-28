The wedding season is here and so is the round-the-clock planning. From deciding on the venue to choosing the right attire, the tasks are never-ending, and rightly so because it’s one of the most crucial events in our lives.

Needless to mention, we want the best things for our wedding but would we be willing to splurge crores on a wedding? Well, this duo spent ₹491 crores on a big fat lavish wedding, and we are shook!

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone’s wedding made headlines on the internet with their extravagant ceremonies in Paris. Their week-long festivities included flying their guests on private planes and an intimate Maroon 5 concert!

Their wedding destination, The Palace Of Versailles, was decorated with magnificent flowers and the bride donned luxurious attire throughout the festivities.

Madelaine Brockway, the bride, is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Texas’ Fort Worth. Robert ‘Bob’ Brockway, her father, is the Chairman and CEO at Bill Ussery Motors, which encloses Mercedes-Benz franchises in Florida’s Coral Gables and Cutler Bay.

The wedding celebrations also included a rehearsal dinner at the iconic Palais Garnier, a stay at the Palace Of Versailles’ Le Grand Controle Hotel, an intimate lunch at Chanel’s Haute Couture Suite and a fun-filled bachelorette week at Utah’s Amangiri – which costs around $3,150 (₹2,62,000) each night.

The festivities featured luxe-themed nights, like Pretty In Pink, Aliens Among Us and Golden Hour, and the theme for the bride’s bachelorette was Marie Antoinette’s Last Halloween.

The duo also received luxurious gifts like a miniature lion figurine for $580, a 19-inch butterfly home for $12,500 and a gravy boat for $860, amongst other items.

This indeed sounds like a lavish wedding!