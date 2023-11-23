Celebrity weddings inadvertently end up being some of the most viral events to take place. And many times fans are looking forward to knowing the details of their favourite celeb’s wedding. Much like the little detail of what celebrity wedding cards look like. I know, I am curious to know what kind of invitations certain stars chose to send out, which is why I’ve curated some celeb wedding cards for you to also take a look at. Let’s all dote on the cuteness and aesthetic appeal of these invites:
1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
3. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu
4. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
5. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan
6. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
7. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
8. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
10. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
11. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
12. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
We hope these celeb wedding cards gave you inspiration about how to plan your own or a loved one’s wedding.
