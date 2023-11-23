Celebrity weddings inadvertently end up being some of the most viral events to take place. And many times fans are looking forward to knowing the details of their favourite celeb’s wedding. Much like the little detail of what celebrity wedding cards look like. I know, I am curious to know what kind of invitations certain stars chose to send out, which is why I’ve curated some celeb wedding cards for you to also take a look at. Let’s all dote on the cuteness and aesthetic appeal of these invites:

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Credit: rezaparkview

2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Credit: Indian Express

3. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Credit: Times Of India

4. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Credit: Pinterest

5. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Credit: Reddit

6. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Credit: Weddingz

7. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Credit: Weddingz

8. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Credit: The Economic Times

9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Credit: News18

10. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha 

Credit: Times Of India

11. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Credit: Hindustan Times

12. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

We hope these celeb wedding cards gave you inspiration about how to plan your own or a loved one’s wedding.