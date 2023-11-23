Celebrity weddings inadvertently end up being some of the most viral events to take place. And many times fans are looking forward to knowing the details of their favourite celeb’s wedding. Much like the little detail of what celebrity wedding cards look like. I know, I am curious to know what kind of invitations certain stars chose to send out, which is why I’ve curated some celeb wedding cards for you to also take a look at. Let’s all dote on the cuteness and aesthetic appeal of these invites:

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Credit: rezaparkview

2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Credit: Indian Express 3. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu Credit: Times Of India 4. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Credit: Pinterest 5. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan Credit: Reddit 6. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Credit: Weddingz 7. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Credit: Weddingz 8. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Credit: The Economic Times 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Credit: News18 10. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Credit: Times Of India 11. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Credit: Hindustan Times 12. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Pinkvilla TOI We hope these celeb wedding cards gave you inspiration about how to plan your own or a loved one’s wedding.