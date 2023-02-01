A lot has been said about menstrual health and the need to treat menstrual products as need, and not a luxury. The sad part is, ‘a lot’ is still not enough. The fact that people still don’t have easy access to period products like sanitary pads or tampons (because of their costs) is just plain ignorance. But that’s another debate. There’s also the fact that public spaces hardly have efficient period facilities.

When a Twitter user pointed it out, the internet was left thinking about it, again. A woman shared how she went for a movie at a PVR with her friend, and couldn't find any sanitary pads or products. They also asked around from staff members, but there was no amenity.

This is just a random story but it made me think ? I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods ! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from installation of a simple vending machine. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

The woman also pointed that vending machines at a place like PVR would also benefit the staff, and not only the customers. And, this is the case for all public places – but there are no measures that have been taken. This shows how menstrual health is neglected in our country, which in-turn reflects how we deprioritize women’s basic needs.

Twitter agrees.

Remember seeing an empty sanitary pad station at the Mumbai airport recently, and had the same thought. It basically boils down to how women basic issues are deprioritised. — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) January 30, 2023

That’s fucked up. I’m so sorry you had to go through that fuck these authorities :// — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 30, 2023

Sanitary pads must be made available outside washrooms in cinema halls / mall / hotels etc. — Kishore Advani (@kishorekadvani) January 30, 2023

Some of the responses to this thread show the lack of understanding what is basic wellness, specifically Women’s. Health essentials is a basic need, and suggesting a change in a public place should not be mocked at. https://t.co/IB7abaglq1 — Subramaniam M (@msubbu0) January 31, 2023

People saying "carry your own pads" in the replies need to stfu https://t.co/2V94TiXWjS — 🥟⁷(real suyeon) (@squishyyhobii) January 30, 2023

Even in hospitals you don't have access to sanitary napkins https://t.co/JPAQvpth32 — ✨ (@gouravi_04) January 30, 2023

The country needs better systems in place for taking measures (or at least, talking) about menstrual health.