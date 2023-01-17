Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who has received global recognition for her humanitarian work, delivered a powerful speech about domestic violence and child abuse last year. And the speech has found its way on social media.

Reportedly, during her visit to Capitol, Washington D.C., Angelina Jolie had urged senators to renew the Violence Against Women Act, the legislation aimed at reducing domestic and sexual violence. A video of her speech is now going viral.

ADVERTISEMENT WMagazine/Getty Images

A Twitter user, @liliandaisies, reposted the clip, originally shared by @cspan, in which Angelina Jolie can be seen delivering her six-minute long speech at the White House.

“Standing here at the centre of our nation’s power, I can only think of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers…by a system who failed to protect them,” Jolie says in the beginning. “Parents whose children have been murdered by an abusive partner, women who suffer domestic violence yet are not believed, children who have suffered life-altering trauma and post-traumatic stress at the hands of people closest to them. Anyone who’s been in those situations will tell you just how far they feel from the power concentrated here in this building—the power to pass laws that might have prevented their pain the first place,” the actress adds.

“The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they’ve been made to feel worthless…When there is silence…it reinforces that sense of worthlessness. You think, ‘I guess my abuser’s right, I guess I’m not worth very much,” she says further.

“The ugly truth is that violence in homes is normalized in our country,” the Academy Award winner continues.

ADVERTISEMENT Watch the old video here:

this speech by angelina jolie about domestic violence and child abuse is so powerful. and she and her children are among the millions of victims and survivors who had to suffer abuse in silence. pic.twitter.com/Cm9ImtzwnW — lilian (@liliandaisies) January 14, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

An incredibly powerful speech from Angelina Jolie ❤ https://t.co/LbD2CnNgR1 — Manvir Bains (@MannyBLFC) January 15, 2023

THIS. THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED BUT I DIDN'T GET. THIS IS WHAT WILL SAVE THE NEXT GENERATION FROM WHAT MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVE GONE THROUGH. THANK YOU. https://t.co/0dkhMgsoSr — Adam doesn't know where they live (@adamisntgay) January 15, 2023

The strength and courage this took https://t.co/X1dKpXfwPi — Linda Maleh (@lindastvpicks) January 17, 2023

I adore her so much 🥹 https://t.co/72dHbuqVDr — Reen •ᴗ• (@hoelyreen) January 17, 2023

Not this brought me to tears lord https://t.co/z9yLANfaaM — lily (HE/THEY) (@lilithcielo) January 16, 2023

role model right here https://t.co/4LMav7D2si — squishyeonie ༄ؘ (semi-hiatus) (@myouisyeon) January 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This broke my heart to see Angelina reliving her pain and how she was getting choked up makes me want to hug her. She doesn’t deserve to go this we love you angelina ❤️ https://t.co/L5JJK2rNR4 — 💜California girl 💜 (@lovelynae4ever) January 16, 2023

she is so incredible https://t.co/hze0URokdL — jourdain (@judysquirrels) January 16, 2023

"The idea of sovereignty of a family home is used to abuse the members within it." https://t.co/II7HsRvhMq — Nish (@nish__t) January 16, 2023

The way her voice changes at 5:00, that will always get me.



The audacity of people calling Angelina Jolie a liar will always amaze me, especially when she and her children have been victims of abuse https://t.co/pOd40rWGEJ — SR (@LoneRedRanger) January 16, 2023

You watching this as someone who’s suffering from abuse and watching your mother keep being abused by your father really hits different https://t.co/lTifpySdMQ — 𝒮 (@sapharelli) January 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT If women like #AngelinaJolie aren't believed about abuse, what chance is there for the rest of us? “The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they’ve been made to feel worthless…When there is silence…it reinforces that sense of worthlessness.“ https://t.co/6OTUD4n0aw — Jasmina Lilić (@jasminalilic) January 16, 2023

One of a kind https://t.co/jrWfEPp5kF — Yeeeezzz (@Sheeeeeeeeshss) January 15, 2023

it’s really sad that for a lot of people angelina jolie and those standing with her could very well be the only people to genuinely support and address their trauma. it’s really cool and amazing that she’s going out her way to spark change but it’s melancholy and depressing too. https://t.co/yf0LR5cHWo — 𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞 ⁷ 🐹 (@livelyoongi) January 15, 2023

What a powerful speech!