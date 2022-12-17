‘If you obey these rules, we will accept you’. If your in-laws put you on this spot to decide which side you are on, hey, it’s a giant red flag. Most bahus are strictly advised at their in-laws’ house to follow nonsense sasural rules like ‘ ghunghat kiya karo‘ or ‘ itna khul ke mat hasa karo’. And of course, fulfilling their demand to bring dher-saara gold in dowry. Now, the worst has arrived.

A long list of 14 rules and regulations for a bahu, who left her sasural, has caught our attention on Twitter.

A screenshot of the list posted by a Twitter user, @Punker_434, shows several unreasonable demands of husband’s family for the wife. Woman’s advocate, @ambmarxperi, had shared the original list on the platform which features demands like: ‘the main gate key of the house cannot be given’, ‘the mother, father, and family members of the girl should not come‘ including many other mind f**king rules.

“If she obeys these conditions, they are ready to make her live with the boy,” the advocate revealed. WTF!

Read the list here:

I expected money, gold, properties etc but this is even worse. 😮 https://t.co/7bPrzzm2MB pic.twitter.com/oop4dFyIaI — ☭ NO ONE 🇨🇳🇻🇳🇰🇵🇨🇺🇱🇦🇮🇳 (@Punker_434) December 15, 2022

Turns out, the woman ‘wanted to live with him, provided he comes out separately’.

Unfortunately she wanted to live with him, provided he comes out separately — நீலகருசிவப்பு (@ambmarxperi) December 15, 2022

Check out the reactions:

What the f https://t.co/2ff1Rhsvm7 — Selvakumar Vaiyapuri (@vpselva) December 15, 2022

What the hell?

Are these kind of people still alive🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/sUPUZY6yKc — Łilž🥀 (@bibmelo_tweetz) December 16, 2022

And they wonder why women don't want to get married anymore. https://t.co/SxQHFwLIhs — Rini🏳️‍🌈 (@wokeakka) December 16, 2022

Please someone tell me this is not an actual case and is a joke/fake one because this makes me weak in my knees and makes my heart beat faster than it can handle. Yaar da neengalam?! 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/O8Vc65iMfr — V (@venngayam) December 16, 2022

Wow. I literally have zero words wow https://t.co/CEndfxoBq4 — yaah (@doraisdumb) December 16, 2022

This is so absurd https://t.co/NbW94Dd1Sv — Amazing man (@Akash_anash) December 16, 2022

Destigmatize divorce and let girls decide freely on their own. They will make better decisions.



Living alone is better than living with the wrong person and with the wrong family. https://t.co/6mX0lthAi9 — The_Wall 🇮🇳🇸🇬 (@_TheWall__) December 16, 2022

Wtf did I just read https://t.co/yz9nuTxO7v — SV (@lvdkbl) December 15, 2022

Thinking of the pressure she is under.. why would she still choose to live with him? https://t.co/gBfbYubR5Y — Vikraman Maniraj (@vikramanmaniraj) December 17, 2022

Seriously?!! Isn’t this slavery?? Even maids have more freedom… https://t.co/s0ktYW36sF — Fabiola Jacob (@fabwrite) December 15, 2022

What the hell is wrong with people's brains 🫡🫡 https://t.co/tW7PDqosRA — Shar ✭ (@memethirudi) December 15, 2022

Have seen similar to 9th actually happening … https://t.co/0p4BLktvL4 — 𝑗𝑒𝑠𝑠🌙 (@jess_stanx) December 17, 2022