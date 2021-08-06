Unless you have been living under a rock, you must be aware of what Dr. Tanaya, who goes by the name Dr. Cuterus on Instagram, went through during her wedding shopping. After she was body-shamed at a popular designer store, she talked about the enormous pressure brides are put under right before their wedding to look a certain way and we couldn’t agree more.

There’s no doubt that it is a deep-seated problem in our society. From being fat-shamed to being mocked for having tattoos, here are some horrendous experiences that brides went through during their bridal shopping.



"When I went to buy a lehenga, the tailor asked me to wear it above the navel else my belly fat will be visible. He also asked 'Aap tummy tucker pehnoge na?'"

-Anonymous

"I was told by a relative to go for a blouse with long sleeves to hide my tattoos."

-Anonymous



"The tailor asked me to make the top in kurti style as I was on the chubbier side."

-Anonymous



"I went to a boutique for my wedding dress shopping. The associate said that he wouldn't show me the lehenga designs with cut-out backs because I had back fat."

-Anonymous

"I wanted to shop a mermaid-style dress for my reception. When I went to the boutique, the sales associate told me that my hips were too big to wear such styles. I was utterly disappointed."

-Anonymous

"While I was getting my blouse designed, the tailor said 'Sleeves elbows tak rakh lo sleeveless/short sleeves mein arm fat dikhega.'"

-Anonymous



"When I told the boutique person that I loved everything but I just couldn't settle for the neckline, the older lady turned real snobby and said well this is what's in style. She also got snarky and said we just can't help you then."

"My first dress shopping experience was awful. The woman totally didn't get my style, was trying to push me to buy before I was ready. She also said some unflattering things to me. It was awful."

"Me and my fiancé went shopping for my wedding dress. My fiancé got a pizza for himself and offered me a slice off his plate. The lady at the boutique saw the exchange, and loudly said, ‘Careful, you have got to fit into your wedding dress.’ It was horrible."



-Anonymous



"I called this store and told the lady what I'm looking for. She told me they don't have the dress I want but they have options in my size so I should come to take a look. Upon reaching, I was looking quietly, muttering a yes or a no here or there. And progressively, the lady who INVITED ME to the store got more and more irritated with me... and louder... and even raised her voice and chiding me for not coming sooner. She also said that 'what does it matter what you get married in?'"

Someone's weight is absolutely their personal choice and no one should be shamed for it. It's high time we accept all body types just the way they are.