In the midst of all the noise and drama that passes for news on Indian media, Faye D'Souza has firmly established herself as one of the lone voices fighting to talk about things that matter.

Here are times we were simply grateful for Faye's brand of journalism:

1. When she decided to give up a successful career and start her own channel because ethics were more important to her than materialism.

When Faye D'Souza announced her decision to step down as the Executive Editor of Mirror Now, social media erupted in a wave of disappointment, with people even starting a petition asking for her return.

No matter where she is and wat she pursues in her future she was an epitome of journalism for me and will cont to be. She's given me perspectives to ponder and it wasn't just a mere dent, what she's given to journalism is nothing less than a wonder ❤️#FayeDsouza https://t.co/DVe0jd4YGt — sanchitalohot (@sanchitalohot) September 9, 2019

With @fayedsouza quiting, we are slowly losing the voices of the nation. All we have left is sold out media houses. Save Journalism. Save Democracy. Save India. @MirrorNow #FayeDsouza — P R A G N Y A🐽 (@PragnyaRaul) September 9, 2019

#FayeDsouza was the voice of ethical journalism, not caring for any ideology but issues of the people of India! Her leaving the Mirror Now channel is a tragedy!

Dispassionate news has taken a Sabbath and there will be nothing to differentiate this channel from others! — Sundar Nair (@NairSundar) September 10, 2019

But she stuck to her ideals, and nothing was more important than being true to herself, and her profession. She spoke about the same during Kommune's 2019 Spoken Fest event.

2. When she conducted an in-depth investigation into the struggles that doctors were facing, and continue to face while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. In fact, the entire series of investigative reporting that Faye and her team conducted were insightful pieces that actually brought to light information that people may not have been aware of before.

On the challenge of handling the Covid-19 spread in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums.

On Mumbai Police fighting the pandemic as frontline workers. (It took her 3 months to put together this story).

On the challenges of delivering babies in the midst of a pandemic, especially to COVID positive mothers.

A far cry from misinterpreting slangs and decoding WhatsApp chats.

4. When she started the 'Pass The Mic' series to actually amplify Dalit voices, by giving them a platform to voice their experiences and opinions, without interruptions.

We are live with @surajyengde right now. He explains what it is like being Dalit in India.



Watch the chat here: https://t.co/Qlc5yFEQXz https://t.co/PQUJE6lRuJ — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 6, 2020

5. In the wake of the Hathras horror, she was the only person to conduct a debate with an all-women Dalit panel, and actually hear their opinions on the on-going caste-atrocities and the way media covers caste violence in India.

Watch the full discussionhttps://t.co/A3UvbX9D4c — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 1, 2020

6. Faye also conducted a debate on the importance and need of period leaves. And it was actually refreshing to see an all-women panel discussing women issues!

After Zomato introduced 10 days of 'period leaves', discussions on the topic took over social media. And through her debate, Faye offered a much-needed insight into the issue.

In the past, she has also spoken about the need to end taxation on sanitary napkins.

7. When she clearly stated that religion has no place in a crime as heinous as rape, because a rapist is a criminal in all religions.

After Asaram Bapu was found guilty of rape, a member of the Sanathan Sanstha tried defending his actions by bringing religion into the discussion, but Faye had the perfect response.

8. On a debate on trolling in social media, Maulana Yasoob Abbas's tried to rattle Faye by commenting that she should arrive to work in her underwear if she is looking for equality. She swiftly and smartly shut down his sexist remarks.

This was one of the first times that the world at large sat up and took notice of Faye D'Souza - the new voice of fearless journalism in India.

9. At the Spoken 2019 fest, organized by Kommune, Faye bravely called out that section of Indian society that decided to stay silent, rather than lend their voice to the right cause and protest, because they had 'too much to lose'.

10. When she conducted a Facebook Live session to call out both, the lack of women in the GST council and the excessive GST charged on glucose biscuits, which incidentally, are used by women as dry food for babies.

Mr. Finance Minister, I've said this in the past. You need to have a woman in the room when you're making these decisions. There are no women in the GST council. Any woman would have told you that the Parle-G biscuit, which is available at 8 for 2 rupees, is used by women across the nation as baby food... because they can't afford Cerelac.

11. When she, and her team, dedicated their first earnings from their new channel to help doctors.

12. When she called out politicians, across party lines, for using women as 'political foot mats'.

Scrolling through Twitter is emotionally exhausting. When will the girls of this country stop being used as political foot mats by people across party lines? https://t.co/HL0mTKEL9x — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 4, 2020

Though people have constantly, and in my personal opinion incorrectly, accused her of running a 'leftist propaganda', she's proved time after time that the only side she stands for is the side that is morally right.

13. When she had the perfect response for trolls on social media.

I get called "rice bag" a lot on social media.



Give me rice, I'll make biryani. — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 2, 2020

14. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, education became available online. And she was one of the very few people to actually discuss the challenges that come with it and explore possible solutions for children.

15. When she discussed the Bangalore violence, stating how India was turning into a 'country that can't stand to be criticized'.

And amidst all this, Faye has regularly given us honest, factual news updates and glimpses of her adorable rescue Phoebe!

A sensible and informed approach to debates, the courage to not shy away from asking tough questions, and a much-needed sensitivity while reporting on matters of humanitarian crises, are qualities severely lacking in Indian newsrooms.

But, if 2020 taught us anything, it's to look for the silver lining. And in the world of Indian media, that means being thankful for Faye D'Souza.