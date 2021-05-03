The recent poll results have proved just how well-liked Mamata Banerjee, also popularly known as Mamata didi, really is. She has inspired so many people with her vigour and determination to fight for justice (especially for women). Which is why we're taking a look at rare photos of hers throughout history.

1.

2.

Back in January 1993, when Mamata Banerjee had led a protest against Bengal CM Jyoti Basu, she was attacked brutally while being arrested for doing so. The photo below captured the moment.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Throughout her career, she has been attacked and physically assaulted during political turmoil several times. For instance, in 2006, and 2007, her car was fired at and attacked with bombs in the efforts to stop her from entering Nandigram.

7.

8.

9.

10.

In 2017, she was honoured by the United Nations with the highest public service award for her girl child project 'Kanyashree.'

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Bengal's tigress indeed.