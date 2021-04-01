Motherhood is a blessing, but only if a woman is ready for that blessing. And these women are proof that despite what society may believe, the right "age" to get pregnant is only when you're ready for it: 

1. Dia Mirza, 39

2. Gul Panag, 39

3. Naomi Watts, 39

4. Sameera Reddy, 36

5. Anita Hassanandani, 39

6. Kishwer Merchant, 40

7. Neha Dhupia, 38

8. Jacinda Ardern, 37

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan, 35

10. Aishwarya Rai, 38

11. Halle Berry, 41

12. Nicole Kidman, 41

Though Kidman became a mother through adoption earlier, she later also gave birth to her biological daughter. 

13. Salma Hayek, 41

14. Gwen Stefani, 44

15. Madhuri Dixit-Nene, 37

16. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 38

17. Janet Jackson, 50

Motherhood should always be a choice, never a compulsion! 

