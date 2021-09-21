If you think teenagers lack passion and drive to achieve big things in life then this 17-year-old Indian cricketer from West Bengal is here to prove you wrong.

Meet Richa Ghosh, an ODI debutant who is making the nation proud with her exceptional talent at a very young age.

Outstanding innings from Richa Ghosh at AUSvIND is astonishing and Twitter can't stop talking about this young gem!

Richa Ghosh at 17 Me at 17 pic.twitter.com/A4YIcYYPXm — Chiku (@KohliisGoat) September 21, 2021

India Women was 178 for 7 from 42.5 overs Richa Ghosh 32*(29) and Goswami 20*(24) helped India to post 225 for 8 from 50 overs - This was the debut innings of Richa in ODI format, totally impressive. #AUSvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 21, 2021

Richa Ghosh is an amazing talent, just 17-year-old and playing at number 7 then performing + cracking the finishing skill. She should bat up the order in the coming years. Lots of calmness in her work, one to watch out. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 21, 2021

Congratulations to Richa Ghosh on her ODI debut and to Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh as they make their international debuts. 👏🧢 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6GSErHeZiz — Biswanath AiTc (@Biswanath781) September 21, 2021

Two girls from BENGAL rescuing INDIA here in an international match ❤️ Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami you beauty #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/ZHa7rhFexr — Subham (@subhsays) September 21, 2021

Richa Ghosh played a brilliant Innings and finish so well for india and that's why India finish 225 for 8 in 50 overs, Mithali Raj scored 61 runs against Australia women. Superb innings from Richa Ghosh. #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/BcVUF11vfx — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 21, 2021

Playing her debut ODI match, Richa Ghosh impressed us with her hard-hitting abilities. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zp9djVt5Jv — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 21, 2021

Players who became the designated wicketkeeper of India (men/women) in ODIs before turning 18 years old:-



Parthiv Patel in 2003

Richa Ghosh in 2021#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 21, 2021

Richa Ghosh, you beauty! Only if we could've had her earlier. There was no point sending her even below Vastrakar. Looks like some jokes were going on in the Indian dugout. — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) September 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on this 17-year-old designated wicketkeeper of India?