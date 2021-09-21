If you think teenagers lack passion and drive to achieve big things in life then this 17-year-old Indian cricketer from West Bengal is here to prove you wrong. 

Meet Richa Ghosh, an ODI debutant who is making the nation proud with her exceptional talent at a very young age. 

Outstanding innings from Richa Ghosh at AUSvIND is astonishing and Twitter can't stop talking about this young gem!

What are your thoughts on this 17-year-old designated wicketkeeper of India?