Women from all walks of life who are making a difference have been bought together under the 2019 Most Powerful Women list by Forbes. Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany topped the list, marking her 14th appearance on the list, which began 16 years ago.

Spanning across six categories, the list includes women in business (31 honorees), technology (17), finance (12), media & entertainment (14), politics & policy (22), and philanthropy (4). These 'Power Women' control or influence more than $2.3 trillion in revenue and oversee nearly 6.5 million employees. The list includes three noteworthy Indian women who stand apart from the rest.

#34 - Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister for the Government of India

A newcomer on the list, the Finance Minister of India set a record by being the first female Finance Minister of the country. Before this, she also served as the Defence Minister of India and was a member of the National Commission for Women. In a male-dominant field, she truly made a mark for herself.

#54 - Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Executive Director and CEO of HCL Enterprise.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, 37-year-old Roshni is the richest woman in India in 2019. This 38-year-old is the daughter of the founder of HCL, Shiv Nadar and her net-worth stands at Rs 36,800 crore. She is also the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and has established some of India's top colleges and schools. Known for her philanthropic work, Roshni is also the founder and trustee of The Habitats Trust, a foundation working towards protecting habitats and their indigenous species.

#65 - Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited

Named India's richest self-made woman, 66-year-old Kiran founded India's largest biopharmaceutical firm in 1978 called Biocon Limited. Her net worth stands at $3.2 billion and apart from being an excellent leader, she is also known for her charity work towards the health sector. She set up The Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, with an aim to create a sustainable, affordable cancer care model.

Apart from these women, environmental activist Greta Thunberg deserves a mention for becoming the youngest honoree in the list’s history at age 16, ranked at #100.