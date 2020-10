In the age of fake news and baseless screaming matches, Faye D'Souza has risen above it all and shown us what journalism really means. From talking about the plight of farmers, violence against women to encouraging the youth of India, this woman's unbiased and fearless opinions have inspired us. 

Here are some of the most impactful quotes by this quintessential journalist that resonated with us:

We love listening to her eye-opening stance on issues that plague the nation.