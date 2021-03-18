Periods are tough. I mean, you experience stomach cramps, backaches, food cravings and so many emotions in just a couple of days.

But there are a few women who not only bleed through their vaginas but also through their eyes like crying tears of blood, during their periods.

After a 25-year-old married woman from Chandigarh was rushed to the hospital with bleeding eyes, the doctors were surprised to see her condition.



Trigger Warning: Users discretion is advised



She shared that she wasn't experiencing any pain but the same thing had happened a month before.

The woman was subjected to several ophthalmological and radiological investigations, all of which came out to be normal.

The doctors probed a bit more and realized the tears came during her periods and reached a conclusion.

As it turns out, there's a rare condition that some women experience during mensuration called ocular vicarious menstruation.

In this condition, a person can experience bleeding from extragenital organs (organs un-related to or away from the genitals.)



The woman was prescribed oral contraceptives which had a mix of both, estrogen and progesterone.



When followed up after 3 months, she shared she didn't experience any such episodes anymore.





Looks like the grass is not greener on the other side this time.

