Your friends #Hacking your phone to upload a story from your IG account and tagging themselves is cool and all but has your mother ever taken over your IG handle?
Well, Najate Leklye a 67-year old boss woman literally stole her 36-year-old daughter's account to flaunt her super trendy, street-style athleisure looks.
I have to admit, looking at the number of followers, we're taking tips from this Dutch-Morrocan mother-daughter duo.
Though Meryem Slimani the 30-something-year-old daughter is the official owner and handler of the account, her mother Najate is the real show-stopper:
While the daughter clicks all of her mother's pictures and is the mastermind behind all the hilarious and witty captions, Najate's posing game is damn strong.
I mean can we please take a minute to look at her collection of colour-cordinated and printed hijabs? Where can I steal them?
And dayum girl, her sneaker game is damn strong!
Even though her daughter styles this sanskari yet badass fashionista, can we please take a minute to look at how cool her collection of shades are?
I don't know about you all but this 67-year-old fashionista is giving me some major goals to fiercely live my life and follow my heart.
This fashion icon has created a ripple online with her quirky style and flaunting her hijab like a boss woman. She's truly an insipiration.