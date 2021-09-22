The world looks at women a certain way. Even in 2021, they are expected to stick to take care of the household in a lot of cases; and if they are pursuing a career, it ideally has to be something "easy". Kicking that idea out of the window are these women who refused to be put in any of the above boxes and actually juggled/are juggling multiple careers. Read more about them here.

1. Sikkim's Eksha Kerung, who is a national-level boxer and a police officer who recently made her way to the top-9 of MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2.

As she puts it in her Instagram bio: From saving to slaying!

2. Indian-origin Dr. Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned as Miss England in 2019. She has an IQ of 146 and knows 5 languages and holds two medical degrees.

In an interview she said, "My pageant career all started to happen while I was in the middle of studying at medical school - it took a lot of convincing for me to do it, but eventually I decided to do it to balance out my studying and give me a break".

So she took up modelling to give herself a break and ended up winning Miss England. I mean...

3. Everyone knows Ashleigh Barty, she won Wimbledon in 2021 and the French Open in 2019. Right. She was also a part of team Brisbane Heat in the inaugural Big Bash League, that too with no formal training in cricket.

At this point, she was on a break from tennis, already having achieved a hell lot.

4. Chef Padma Lakshmi started her career as a model. She then started acting and gained weight for a role. It was in the process of losing weight that she came up with her own recipes that led to a cookbook and eventually, a career in cooking.

5. Sheryl Sandberg is the current COO of Facebook. Before this, she was the Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google, and before that...she was Chief of Staff at United States Secretary of the Treasury. That's some resume, isn't it?

There are so many times I’ve seen people not make that jump because they’re afraid...I came in [to Google] as what we call the business unit general manager. The first team I ran at Google had four people. The Treasury had tens of thousands.

6. Mayoori Kango, the actor from the movie Papa Kehte Hain, switched careers and became Google India head of industry-agency partnership.

7. Vera Wang, one of the most influential women in the fashion industry, was a figure skater and a journalist and entertained the thought of becoming a designer only when she turned 40. The rest is history.

More power to them.