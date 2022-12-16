At this point, hardly a day goes by when we do not come across people being casually sexist. And this says a lot about us as a society. Ever since Pathaan’s Besharam Rang was released, people have done nothing but make a fuss about Deepika Padukone’s costumes. And a Retired IPS officer clearly crossed the line.

The Twitter user, M. Nageswara Rao, shared zoomed-in screenshots from the music video, pointing out ‘his issues’ with the costume. He also wrote that it was “public molestation”, adding that the actress’ husband shouldn’t have ‘allowed’ her to do the song for a few bucks.

What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks?



Just asking !!! pic.twitter.com/kxNiIvsZJA — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (Retired) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) December 15, 2022

It’s almost shocking how HE posted these images, and then went on to blame the actress for wearing “such clothes”. And we cannot stress enough, that a woman doesn’t need ‘permission’ from her husband to make choices. The audacity and the sheer sexism are both shocking and scary, because apparently, this is who we are now.

And Twitter rightly schooled the man for this post.

1. She consented to these shots (not that you’d understand consent). It’s not molestation. What you’re doing in this post, can however, be in the purview of harassment.

2. Ranveer is not answersble for Deepika’s choices and the vice versa. — Sophie (@arottenhusk) December 15, 2022

What kind of nation allows or tolerates such perverted minds to run Govt agencies? — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 15, 2022

"What kind of a wife allows her husband to take such zoomed in screenhots, make a collage and post them with a terrible caption on social media?" 🤔 — Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) December 16, 2022

I am always astonished that before putting out such regressive views, in this case, which promotes patriarchy and shows women as the inferior gender who have to take permission from men, do people like him not look at their own stature in the society? https://t.co/ohMlYGxTTU — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 16, 2022

There is something called consent. It's work. On screen. So it's not molestation. She is an acclaimed actor and has her own agency. Her husband does not pervade it. That's how any man should be. But what do you know about women's agency and consent.

Sit down. https://t.co/K64V7NKaVn — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) December 16, 2022

“Allows” – Deepika is not Ranveer’s property to start with. Neither is she getting molested 🤡 She is an actor doing her job! Just like all the other actors and actresses do. The misogyny and then they act to be tolerant 🤡🤢 https://t.co/dEYuTF9DsU — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) December 16, 2022

Not that it hasn’t been said enough, but women do not need men ‘protecting’ them, specifically by making their decisions.