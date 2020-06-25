Hindustan Unilever has decided to drop the word 'Fair' from its product range of 'Fair & Lovely.' But Twitter is not quite convinced that this decision is more than a cosmetic change. Especially since the brand has for years perpetuated colourism and ideal beauty standards amongst women in South Asian countries. 

Is it simply a change in packaging? Aren't the products still going to sell the same product in a different bottle or box now?  Does the change in terminology even make a difference when the product remains the same and when everyone already knows what it has stood for, for y

When this statement was announced, Twitter couldn't take it sitting down. 

Should the company switch over to dropping the product? 