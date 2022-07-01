It's almost exhausting when people do not take women seriously - specifically on the professional front. And, a lot of stereotypes stem from this mindset. We automatically treat a woman's job as a hobby or something that comes secondary to everything else. This definitely doesn't help when formal paperwork or conventions do not accommodate ideas that treat women equally.

A Twitter user, Jewel Kling, shared an image of her flight details, while booking her tickets. The warning message on the screen read that the title, 'Dr' and her gender didn't match. Weirdly, British airways 'thinks' that women cannot be doctors - umm, wow. Clearly, they need a technical reboot that is accommodative of basic information.

Apparently “Dr” and “woman” do not match on British airways. Looking forward to their reply. pic.twitter.com/dAqW4RGx7S — Jewel Kling MD MPH (@DrJewelKling) June 30, 2022

While it might seem like something that can be ignored, but this is how ignorance builds, on the ground level. A reputed airline not taking into account that female doctors exist, is proof that women are still not treated with respect for their achievements, or qualifications, for that matter. While such patterns do not always exist on purpose, they show how we have a default demeanor that treats women as second-class citizens.

Understandably, Twitter wasn't happy with this or the 'male-first' ideology.

WOW 😮 😮 😮. I think that calls for a free upgrade to 1st class and a swift apology! — Karen Stern MD (@KSternAZ) June 30, 2022

Ridiculous! My friend also had an issue with British Airways where her flight for herself, her wife and her child was put into her *2 year old son's name* because he was the only male on the booking. She was receiving emails in his name because the system defaulted to male first. — Rachael 💙 (@DesignTheFuture) July 1, 2022

To everyone replying about women’s rights: you’re not wrong. AND this is what happens with transphobic policies, which itself is misogynistic AF. — Jack (@Jack_Metta) July 1, 2022

What the FUCK?!???!????? — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) July 1, 2022

People also shared about similar treatment that they've come across, on other fronts.

Ugh. Reminds me of this: https://t.co/ISsBKbysvD — Garry Hurkens (@garryhurkens) July 1, 2022

Reminds me of this conference registration from a few years ago… pic.twitter.com/P3t5bQs4xO — Laura Dodge (@lauradodge) July 1, 2022

Reminds me of Qantas club membership having no space for me to have a different surname to my partner. Made me irate. This, however, is much worse as you have earned the right to be listed as a PhD! — Activista (@Lilipealea) July 1, 2022

It's the small things that make a difference, and we need to act on them.