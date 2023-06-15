Moving away from family for the first time can be intimidating. The excitement of independence often comes with the nervousness of starting out afresh, especially for the first time. A woman by the Twitter handle @_BeautyByLMarie started a thread asking for suggestions to give a young lady moving out on her own.

To the LADIES on my TL who have lived on their own (no roommates etc..) in their own place, what’s a piece of advice you’d give a young lady moving out on her own? I’m gathering some info for my nieces. — Girl 6 (@_BeautyByLMarie) June 11, 2023

Many women graced the thread with tips, tricks, hacks, and advice that are really important. Take a look:

1. Familiarising yourself with neighbours is also important as much as you may hate it

But we desis are already a pro at that.

Know at least one of your neighbors. A LADY NEIGHBOR. https://t.co/LQ4BkkIvhZ — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) June 11, 2023

2. Knowing the basics of toilets is important if you don’t wanna spend an unforeseen day without one

Learn the basics of how a toilet works — how to plunge but also what happens when you do, why jiggling the handle can make it stop running, etc. The landlord might take a day to get back to you and that’s a long time w/no working toilet! https://t.co/N8WmKFfPBn — Giraffeter (rhymes with laughter) (@giraffeter) June 13, 2023

3. READ those rental agreement papers before you sign them. Know your rights

This is for everyone, but especially women who live alone: learn the tenant protections in your state. Landlords lie, bluff, and will assume you’re an easy target. Knowing the laws specific to landlords/tenants has saved me thousands of dollars https://t.co/LiHSfFej3N — ameri (@ameriwheeler) June 13, 2023

4. Get those tools

1. Get a good simple toolbox with basics. Hammer. Screwdrivers. Box cutter. Duct tape. Add to it over time.



2. Learn how to turn off water lines and flip breakers even if you don’t know anything else.



3. Never live next to a peacock farm. Ever. — Salome Strangelove (@salstrange) June 12, 2023

5. Install CCTV cameras on the main door

adding some more insight!



1. if you're installing cctv/ring cams/etc make sure it's in a place that's hard to reach esp on the outside

2. if you're installing at eye level, try to make it invisible + hard to cover

3. DOOR CHIMES/ALARMS the noise is important, louder = better + https://t.co/q4ce40wI7L — 🌙 anne! 🐱🍑🐆🔞 (@tomfords_) June 13, 2023

6. Invite ONLY whom you TRUST

Also, protecting your space means literally as well. Cameras, locks, care with how you move in and out. And DO NOT LET RANDOS INTO YOUR HOUSE. Not first dates, not friends of friends unless you trust your friends' judgement implicitly. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) June 11, 2023

7. Tip the people who’re offering you services, they’ll always be more helpful

1. Tip the people who offer you services. They’re always more helpful to “that Aunty that dashes them money or brings them gift”.

2. Unless they’re close friends or your partner, never show men your room.

3. Be cordial with your neighbors. https://t.co/uIHHabT4K5 — Hot_Kek🦋 (@CynthiaNomso02) June 13, 2023

8. Change locks as you move in & let someone you trust know when you’re unwell

– Get new locks for your doors once you move in

– not everyone deserves to be invited into your space (male/female – bad energy)

– make your home your sanctuary (eg decor) – you won’t mind being by yourself as much.

– let someone else know when you’re ill https://t.co/mCSMVHDF00 — Kamsi Nnamani (@kamsii_n) June 14, 2023

9. Your security and awareness of the surroundings is important

Don't let everone in your house.

Freeze food to help it stay fresh and save on groceries.

Know at least one neighbour in case of any emergency

Know where the nearest hospital and police station are and have their contacts

Don't open the door if you weren't expecting anyone. https://t.co/DslN14GxQH — stanley (@stanleyliveson) June 12, 2023

10. Remember the necessities

Always buy household necessities like paper towel, toilet paper, laundry detergent, dish soap, dryer sheets, trash bags etc in BULK!!!



You’ll be surprised how quickly you go through these and buying them every week to two weeks is not it.



Also don’t let that nigga stay there. https://t.co/vQRaHw8liV — 🦇ѕρσσку вιт¢н 😈 (@PaigeyyRebeccax) June 13, 2023

11. Take your time

Don’t feel pressured to buy everything at once. Start with your bedroom and bathroom, then living room. Then expand to other rooms. Living on your own is a marathon, not a race. https://t.co/mueT2et1pW — Ms. Cash (@lexiscash) June 13, 2023

12. You gotta pay rent and purchase groceries first. BUDGETING is important

No ground floor / 1st floor apartments



Decorate how YOU want, no matter what. It’s YOUR place!!



Give someone a key but only someone you can trust to use it only when YOU need help (ex: auntie 🥰)



Pay your rent and buy groceries FIRST. https://t.co/43jtPytHGY — A Year of Pleasures ✨ (@auntie_illy) June 11, 2023

13. Go HOME whenever you can

If you have a welcoming home to go back to when things get too tough, don't borrow, don't beg, go home.

Quiting isn't a sin, in fact, knowing when to break is alright.

Call home as much as you can, take from home as much as you can.

Nobody has it all figured out. https://t.co/uHQEKhnbn8 — Chidinma (@The_chidinma) June 13, 2023

14. And most importantly, have fun

Enjoy solitude, dance naked, cook yourself meals and have fun while at it, sleep in, sleep longer, clean for your mental wellness, watch your favourite shows, wine and dine yourself indoors sometimes, create a safe, peaceful and comfy space that you will always run to. https://t.co/Hjtw0Oet3D — 니오카비 (@NyokabiWainaina) June 14, 2023

15. And it can’t be emphasised enough

Have fun! It’s quite literally your place, you do what you like. Develop a routine known to you only. Buy plants, be cordial with your neighbours. You don’t ALWAYS have to have people over, it’s your space, exist in it alone.

Get something to protect yourself; an air gun etc https://t.co/JeEZxwXiX7 — Polena Ngwanaka (@nthephak) June 14, 2023

Moving out on your own can be scary, but it’s also a liberating experience that’s fundamental to our growth and self-dependence.

What tip would you give?