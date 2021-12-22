Tim Stokely, the founder of a subscription-based platform for adult content creators, has handed over the role of the chief executive officer to his marketing officer Amrapali Gan as he pursues new endeavours.

Amrapali Gan now joins Chanel CEO Leena Nair, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar and GAP CEO Sonia Syngal, to name a few, in the India-born female CEOs across the world.

The 38-years-old founder, who started the company in 2016, will continue with the platform as an advisor guiding this leadership transition.

The founder mentioned in his social media post that:

I would like to congratulate my successor, Ami, who has a deep passion for OnlyFans. I’m passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential.

The new 36-year-old chief executive officer worked with a number of rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries. Before joining OnlyFans in 2020, she worked at Quest Nutrition, Red Bull Media House and a Los Angeles-based cannabis café.

Taking to her social media, she said:

This is an incredible moment. I’m honoured to be taking the reins from my friend and colleague, Tim Stokely! OnlyFans is an incredible social media platform and I look forward to continuing to create unparalleled opportunities for our community!

OnlyFans has about 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide. It has paid out over $5 billion (₹ 500 crores) to its content creators since it first started in 2016.