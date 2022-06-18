Remember how we were complaining that the Indian education system doesn't give two effs about sex education? Apparently, it does, but in a very horrendous way.

This final-year examination paper to attain a degree in Ayurveda asks students to explain 'women as an aphrodisiac item' because, really, who are women if not objects of sexual desire.

EVERYONE PLZ see this theory question

asked for Final Year Bachelor's in Ayurveda degree



Question is write short essay on

"Woman as an Aphrodisiac item"



In the next tweets, I will show the textbook which students of Ayurveda are made to study and the answer to this question... pic.twitter.com/jTsz7DVzIw — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 16, 2022

The book legit has a section explaining the 'ideal women for sexual acts.' How do I even get my head around this?

Because women are nothing more than factories to mass produce babies, right?

...this is the answer that students are studying in their Bachelor's degree, instead of progressive, scientific facts that are to be useful for community and humanity



Chapter teaches how to objectify women into aphrodisiac 'items' and 'baby making factories' pic.twitter.com/cXpmAir5V5 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 16, 2022

Why is it not surprising that the book is approved?

This is the textbook from which students learn Kayacikitsa (or Internal Medicine of Ayurveda) - it is Government approved, prepared according to syllabus by Central Council for Indian Medicine



Are we teaching our young students the way of 'rape culture' by objectifying women? pic.twitter.com/sAVWIZCA0T — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 16, 2022

Because are you even a woman if you're not beautiful, youthful, submissive, and well trained for sex?

Putting this here



Please don't FORGET this is what we are teaching to students in Ayurveda colleges.



DONT ENROLL KIDS INTO THIS PROFESSION PLZ. pic.twitter.com/v9w7pZFa0X — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 17, 2022

And some people even took personal offence. Because how dare you point out what's messed up about our age-old educational system?

I understand you have to defend your 'bread and butter', how much ever nonsense it is. It is quite a shame though. I hope you will cope some day. — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 17, 2022

And this half baked knowledge and one sided interpretation makes zero sense. Why don't you take your biased mind and eyes through some more contents of texts of Ayurveda? It will tell you how to not jump into conclusions by seeing only what u want to see. — Madhuvratha Prasanna (@indrakshimvp) June 17, 2022

Try again because you sounded very gibberish. — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 17, 2022

But majority was quick enough to point out how ridiculous this is.

Sir , I pity these students who are force to study all these . And the elaborate system which delivers such knowledge in modern time. One can imagine the amount of resources being wasted . I don’t feel any student given a chance would ever prefer to study 1/2 — Manish Tiwari (@hellomanish27) June 16, 2022

On the presumption that there is no 'woman ' student ?



Or is there a separate textbook for female students

with a ..ermm...a different set of conditions ?



Just asking for a friend , Doc !! — Sheenn (@Sheenn102) June 16, 2022

Unbelievable. And they want to practice like/be at par with practitioners of modern medicine?! — Aasaavaree (@Aasaavaree1) June 16, 2022

I am wondering how this textbook got approved by the government body. It clearly says, ‘The man without progeny is not liked in the society and he looks like a tree having one branch, shade less, fruitless and foul smelling.’ 😂 — Tom Nedumpuram (@tomjoseph) June 17, 2022

Syllabus taught in the 21st century to the millennials! — Ritu Mathur (@RituMathur4) June 17, 2022

Yes, while studying, i too faced many problems with this nonsense. But had no choice but to mug it up and spit it in the examination. Our BAMS really needs many reforms.. — Dr Anand (@tallgoodman) June 17, 2022

Lol....the text is a joke....no wonder they want lateral entry into modern medicine and prescribe modern medicine drugs — Daniel Rao (blue tick) (@danielrao007) June 16, 2022

How does one study Ayurveda/homeopathy with such regressive and baseless information printed on their textbooks?

It’s high time that these pseudoscience (or rather, bulls**t) teachings are regulated — Arjun (@drArjun2510) June 17, 2022

Explains a lot about the status of women in our land, especially the less privileged and unempowered.. pic.twitter.com/vGWIEklLjM — Kayal Jram (Kayalvizhi Jayaraman) (@kayal_jram) June 17, 2022

Bharat ki pracheen sanskriti aur hamare poorvajon ki uplabdhiyan 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — बोल डाल (@ashishathawle) June 16, 2022

Also what is written about a man without progeny. Not liked!! Fruitless treee!!!!! This is bonkersss!!! What the helll!!! — raveenkaur (@iraveenkaur1) June 16, 2022

With words like 'thus', 'probably', and such, confidently these are being peddled! — Khalbalee (@Khalbalee1) June 17, 2022

Claim: Sexual act only for progeny not for sexual pleasure



Prescription: Man should find a girl having excellent aphrodisiac "features"



Well done Ayurveda 👏🏾👏🏾 — Praveenkumar (@srpraveen28) June 17, 2022

There's only one question that comes to my mind after reading the question and answer - Koi sense hai iss baat ki?