Known for her happy-go-lucky attitude, Sunny Leone has garnered a lot of attention for raising her voice on some serious issues in the past. Even though she had her fair share of bizarre experiences, she kept her head held high and spoke her heart out every single time.

Here are some quotes by the actor that prove she’s a real badass and doesn’t give a damn about her haters. Read on.

1.

I don't give a shit if you don't like me. I have a wonderful and beautiful life.

2.

I will never let anyone get to me, I will never let anyone – man or woman – take me down.

3.

I created a brand Sunny Leone and will always stick by it.

4.

India is a democracy, one of the greatest things about India is democracy and free speech. People can say whatever they want to, what do I have to do with it?

5.

If I cared about what other people thought of me, I wouldn't be where I am right now.

6.

When someone pushes you down you must get up and stand on your own two feet even if you are scared to do it. Only you can set limits to your success.

7.

I earn more than the President of America. I'm doing something right.

8.

I don’t know what my legacy will be, but one thing that I was good at was turning a quarter into a dollar.

9.

I respect the fact that you may not agree with my life choices. But, I don't push my views or videos down your throat. If you don't like, don't Google me.

10.

People grow, things happen. I also think I’m in a different mind frame now or maybe I just don’t give a shit. I give less of shit now than I did last year.

11.

These journalists ask me that if you could change one thing from your past, what would it be? I’m like, I would go back in my past and not come for this interview.

She’s nothing but an inspiration!