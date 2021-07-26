With pregnancy comes unsolicited advice from strangers, friends and family. To be honest, this happens even if you are not pregnant but 'look like you are'.
Wondering how to deal with such people? Let's have a look at some of the best comebacks women have used to shut down unsolicited pregnancy advice and questions.
1. Excellent response.
I was breastfeeding & an old woman came up to say I ought to go to the washroom. I just said, "I'm so sorry abt your neck". She said there's nothing wrong w/ her neck. So I replied, "then turn your damn head & look away or there soon will be". She was so flustered, she left. 😂— For there is always 💡; Jessie (@Jell0wYell0w) August 2, 2019
2. A baby is what comes out of a womb.
Not on anywhere near the same level, but...— Steve Turnbull (@adaddinsane) August 3, 2019
Random person: "What are you hoping for?"
Us (looking suddenly worried): "A baby?"
3. Never say no to food.
I was 5 days overdue and it was my 30th birthday. Begged for and went out for sushi. Waitress side-eyed me and I said “Honey, this baby is cooked and could come anytime. The sooner you bring me some damn sushi, the less chance it’s born in your bathroom.” Husband high five.— TJ Mansell (@TjMansell) August 2, 2019
4. Also, never say no to coffee.
Once told a nosy colleague who said I shouldn't be drinking coffee that he shouldn't be practicing medicine without a license but here we both were.— Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) August 2, 2019
5. Can others just mind their own business?
I had a woman next to me in line for a movie ask me about my birth plan. I politely told her she was not part of my plan.— EES (@IIEESEEII) August 2, 2019
6. Everyone's suddenly a doctor (Ob/Gyn) when you are pregnant.
When I was very pregnant with #2, I ordered a drink at Starbucks.— Marg (@margempke) August 3, 2019
Barista: Decaf, right?
Me: No
Barista:<stink eye>
Me: What’s an ob/gyn doing working here?
Barista: I’m not an ob/gyn.
Me: Exactly!
7. Perfect response.
Random stranger advises me that eating red meat is going to kill me. I responded with giving unsolicited advice to random strangers could also get you killed.— Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) August 3, 2019
8. Vodka or coffee - how does it matter to others?
I was minding my own business enjoying my one cup of coffee that I had a day and a woman stopped me and said I hope there's not coffee in there in you condition, I told it was vodka and watched her face drop— jumbajuicy (@protectSaka) August 3, 2019
9. Lmao.
I was grocery shopping and I got a box of those Mac and cheese cups and a very fit woman in the aisle said,— Tim Myers (@denvercoder) August 2, 2019
“Oh you shouldn’t eat those they’re so bad for you”
I said,
“Oh! Yeah I totally agree with you. I would never eat this shit, it’s for my baby.”
And walked away. 😜
10. There's something called 'postpartum belly'.
11. Never ask a woman, "When are you due?"
Well, just make sure you lose ALL of that belly.— Auntie Deb (@DeborrahS) August 2, 2019
Strange lady, 40ish: "Oh, how nice - when are you due?"
Me, 55: "H'mm, let me calculate... Right. 21 years ago."
Strange lady: drops smile and slinks away.
12. There are doctors and then there are people like these.
13. Not everyone with a heavy belly is pregnant.
Today a lady asked if I was pregnant and when I responded no, but I am chubby and my polycystic ovarian syndrome occasionally makes my stomach extra bloated especially around the time of my period (which can be heavy and painful) she looked horrified and ran away— Alisha Rai (@AlishaRai) August 10, 2019
14. PCOS = Pregnant?
Over the course of my life, I have been asked many times if I’m pregnant. In what world does a WOMAN think it’s ok to ask this? Bad enough when men do ... “nope, just fat,” I say, and let it hang there as awkwardly as possible 🤷🏻♀️— Margaret Vincent (@Antof9) August 10, 2019
15. Thanking all that food in there.
Oh nice move.— Amy (she, her) (@DrawingsbyAmy) August 11, 2019
Maybe next time I will say "yes do to want to feel? ( take their hand place it on my belly and say) I will name her burritos, after her father. I'm pregnant with lunch.
What's up with people's obsession with pregnancy and advice nobody asked for?