With us being in an on and off lockdown for over a year, a lot of us are craving the good old days when we could simply walk out, without a care in the world. When we could attend special occasions like weddings without being just a little on edge. Which is why, we've got a couple of photos for you to scroll through and plan your next look for a fam wedding.

It is the hottest trend for weddings right now, blouse mehendi. Having henna drawn on in the shape of a blouse! Sounds cool right? Take a look.

Its not a blouse its mehendi design. pic.twitter.com/vXWF7uy30O — Poornima (@Poornima5317132) November 5, 2020

The blouse is not a real blouse but Mehndi done in shape of a blouse. The artist Sawampravaa Roy has done this on her friend's body. Superb art !!!! pic.twitter.com/YInmbeucJ4 — Sanchi (@ItsmeSanchita) June 14, 2021

Mehendi blouses - I repeat MEHENDI BLOUSES >>>> pic.twitter.com/LTTS9TpdYr — Jas wants tea (@j_ishani_singh) April 22, 2021

Beautiful henna blouse art by artist Sawampravaa Roy pic.twitter.com/7WvlCTtlEc — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) June 15, 2021

Would you want to try this?