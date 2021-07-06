With us being in an on and off lockdown for over a year, a lot of us are craving the good old days when we could simply walk out, without a care in the world. When we could attend special occasions like weddings without being just a little on edge. Which is why, we've got a couple of photos for you to scroll through and plan your next look for a fam wedding.
It is the hottest trend for weddings right now, blouse mehendi. Having henna drawn on in the shape of a blouse! Sounds cool right? Take a look.
Its not a blouse its mehendi design. pic.twitter.com/vXWF7uy30O— Poornima (@Poornima5317132) November 5, 2020
Currently Obsessed with her Blouse design Henna Back.. 😍#indianbride #indianwedding #bridalhenna #hennaartist #hennatattoo #hennaart #hennadesign #mehndi #mehendidesign #mehendi #backlessdress #backlessblouse #backless #architecture #weddingphotography #lehenga #artist #beauty pic.twitter.com/9aSV5E8JpM— Fab Occasions™ ( The Fab App ) (@the_fab_app) March 26, 2021
The blouse is not a real blouse but Mehndi done in shape of a blouse. The artist Sawampravaa Roy has done this on her friend's body. Superb art !!!! pic.twitter.com/YInmbeucJ4— Sanchi (@ItsmeSanchita) June 14, 2021
It's not a Blouse, it's a brilliant Mehndi Design on her Shoulder. Isn't it looks realistic and Mesmerising... ❣️#hennaartist #hennainspire #hennadesigns #hennadesign #hennatattoo #mehndidesigns #mehndi #mehndiartist #mehendi #indianbride #bridetobe #indianwedding #bridalmehndi pic.twitter.com/MivwidHwMF— Fab Occasions™ ( The Fab App ) (@the_fab_app) October 21, 2020
Beautiful henna blouse art by artist Sawampravaa Roy pic.twitter.com/7WvlCTtlEc— Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) June 15, 2021
Would you want to try this?