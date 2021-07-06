With us being in an on and off lockdown for over a year, a lot of us are craving the good old days when we could simply walk out, without a care in the world. When we could attend special occasions like weddings without being just a little on edge. Which is why, we've got a couple of photos for you to scroll through and plan your next look for a fam wedding.

It is the hottest trend for weddings right now, blouse mehendi. Having henna drawn on in the shape of a blouse! Sounds cool right? Take a look. 

Would you want to try this?