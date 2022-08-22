It's one of those days today when men's opinion about women is taking us 100 years back. But, hey, can someone please remind them it's 2022 already?

A cafe owner wants women to wear a red sticker on their periods, and the reason behind it is humiliating. Hello dude, not every emotion is related to periods or hormones, so you better consult a woman first before coming up with such policies.

Reportedly, this owner from Australia, identified as Anthony, came up with this menstruation solution to deal with "emotionally stressed and hormonal" female staff members. Apparently, announcing periods to the whole cafe is the best solution he came up with (How about periods leave though).

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O show, he claimed that how because of periods- he faced issues with the staff members in front of the customers.

It’s very difficult for guys to understand when someone’s going through a bit of a rough patch. So in order to avoid that, we thought it would be a good idea to wear a red sticker if you’re going through a period and just need a bit of understanding or space.

It got worse when the host of the show asked him what the sticker would look like so people know "what we're dealing with".

It could have a little smiley face on it to keep it looking friendly. Well, the way I see the whole thing is, if someone is learning to drive a car right, they stick an L-plate on the car. That's not for their benefit, it's for the people around them to give them some space and not toot the horn, and stress the person out. So it's the same idea, just for women's issues.

This is what happens when you find solutions based on your misogynistic thinking and then blame it on 'hormones'- Period.

