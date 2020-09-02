We are living in the 21st century and the world still hasn't learned to respect women who can be mothers, leaders and so much more at the same time.

Case in point: Buffy Wicks, a lawmaker from California, who gave birth in late July and whose request to vote by proxy was denied by Assembly Speaker, despite Covid-19 concerns.

Apparently, according to the Speaker, having a newborn baby wasn't a reason good enough to vote by proxy.

So, Wicks decided to drive from Oakland to Sacramento with her baby to vote on a critical eviction legislation and shut all the mouths who thought that motherhood and career can't go together.

Speaking on the floor of the House, she said:

I was actually in the middle of feeding my daughter when this bill came up. And I ran down on the floor today because I strongly believe we need to pass this bill. And Elly (her child) agrees that we absolutely need to pass this bill. And I'm going to go finish feeding my daughter.

Netizens are hailing Buffy Wicks for the badass Mom and determined leader, that she is.

Reports suggest that she was denied proxy voting despite remote voting being allowed in the California State Senate, this Monday.

After outrage on social media, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon issued an apology to Buffy Wicks, for denying her request to vote by proxy while on maternity leave.

More power to her. We are in awe of women leaders like her who lead by example.