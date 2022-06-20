It's one of those days to feel proud at work for Captain Monica Khanna! A SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane recently caught fire in one of its engines, and this tale of emergency landing will give you relief. Read on.

Reportedly, the plane took off from Patna to Delhi on 19 June, with 185 passengers on board, and experienced an engine fire right after take-off.

After receiving the information, Captain Monica Khanna, along with First Officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia proficiently carried out an overweight landing and ensured that 200 people onboard remained unharmed during the emergency landing.

Only a single engine was functioning when the plane landed back. Engineers inspected the aircraft, and confirmed that a fan blade and engine were damaged after a bird hit.

According to the reports, Captain Khanna, without wasting a minute, shut down the left engine and took all the necessary steps for a safe landing.

The SpiceJet chief, Gurcharan Arora praised the efforts of the captain and said:

Captain Monika Khanna and first officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia conducted themselves well during the incident. They were calm throughout, and handled the aircraft well. They are experienced officers and we're proud of them.

People on the internet are hailing this emergency landing by Captain Khanna, as they should. Here's what they have to say:

Well done captain!



