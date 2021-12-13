Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 a few hours ago. The 21-year old representing India brought the crown home, 20 years after Lara Dutta bagged the title in 2000. 

Source: Economic Times

Sandhu broke down when the winner was declared and in a video that has since been going viral, the actor-model was seen saying "Chak De Phatte, India"

Since then people have been sharing the video and congratulating her. 

Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.