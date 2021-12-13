Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 a few hours ago. The 21-year old representing India brought the crown home, 20 years after Lara Dutta bagged the title in 2000.

Sandhu broke down when the winner was declared and in a video that has since been going viral, the actor-model was seen saying "Chak De Phatte, India"

Since then people have been sharing the video and congratulating her.

Proud for Sikh...Proud for India,

Chak de Phatte ❤️



Ms. Harnaaz kaur Sandhu of India crowned Miss Universe 2021.



She brings the Miss Universe crown home after 21 years.@MinistryWCD @ravindraJourno pic.twitter.com/cQnJPhUcdr — Ravindra Singh (News18) (@ravindraJourno) December 13, 2021

Chak De Phatte India ❤️❤️

You made such a beautiful morning for us 💞 @HarnaazKaur#HarnaazSandhu#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/AtlBwWxzqw — Rashmi Sharma (@BebakRashmi) December 13, 2021

Chak de Phatte! Punjabi Sikh down to the bone! You love to see it!

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu what a boss! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/mA383WjlQy — Mindful Indians (@mindfulindians) December 13, 2021

'chak de phatte india' she's total moood https://t.co/Z4zgssvvKD — ₚᵢyₐₐ ָ࣪ ۰ (@pretentiouspiya) December 13, 2021

Sagarmediainc



Emotions touching



Tears of joy with your comments heart touching Gr8 Miss Universe!



Chak de phatte India, says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021 pic.twitter.com/hDYa4tEEw1 — Naresh Kumar Sagar (@Nksagar) December 13, 2021

Congratulations to India ❤️ https://t.co/ehc84UaqIo — Shivani Suman (शिवानी) (@shivanisuman54) December 13, 2021

Again, Congrats #MissUniverse 2021, Miss India @HarnaazSandhu03!! You believed in us Indians and You did it!! Lots of Love!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/lbTOXDuCss — Aniket Dhar (@aniketdhar19) December 13, 2021

Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.