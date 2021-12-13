Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 a few hours ago. The 21-year old representing India brought the crown home, 20 years after Lara Dutta bagged the title in 2000.
Sandhu broke down when the winner was declared and in a video that has since been going viral, the actor-model was seen saying "Chak De Phatte, India"
Chak De Phatte, indeed! 🇮🇳— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) December 13, 2021
Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu ! ❤️ #MissUniversepic.twitter.com/51rKX1d4R9
Since then people have been sharing the video and congratulating her.
Proud for Sikh...Proud for India,— Ravindra Singh (News18) (@ravindraJourno) December 13, 2021
Chak de Phatte ❤️
Ms. Harnaaz kaur Sandhu of India crowned Miss Universe 2021.
She brings the Miss Universe crown home after 21 years.@MinistryWCD @ravindraJourno pic.twitter.com/cQnJPhUcdr
Chak De Phatte India ❤️❤️— Rashmi Sharma (@BebakRashmi) December 13, 2021
You made such a beautiful morning for us 💞 @HarnaazKaur#HarnaazSandhu#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/AtlBwWxzqw
Chak de Phatte! Punjabi Sikh down to the bone! You love to see it!— Mindful Indians (@mindfulindians) December 13, 2021
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu what a boss! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/mA383WjlQy
'chak de phatte india' she's total moood https://t.co/Z4zgssvvKD— ₚᵢyₐₐ ָ࣪ ۰ (@pretentiouspiya) December 13, 2021
Sagarmediainc— Naresh Kumar Sagar (@Nksagar) December 13, 2021
Emotions touching
Tears of joy with your comments heart touching Gr8 Miss Universe!
Chak de phatte India, says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021 pic.twitter.com/hDYa4tEEw1
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is Miss Universe 2021💐 21 yrs is a long wait to get back the crown to our nation. 'Chak de phatte India'.#70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverse #HarnaazSandhu #harnaazkaursandhu #MissIndia #missindia2021 #Harnaaz pic.twitter.com/KRhfDvk4p5— Anchor Tanwi Sinha (@AnchorTanwi) December 13, 2021
Congratulations to India ❤️ https://t.co/ehc84UaqIo— Shivani Suman (शिवानी) (@shivanisuman54) December 13, 2021
Girl who made India proud 😊👍👏🏻#HarnaazSandhu https://t.co/tUTiL5kC0O— sanguine (@simple_rk) December 13, 2021
Again, Congrats #MissUniverse 2021, Miss India @HarnaazSandhu03!! You believed in us Indians and You did it!! Lots of Love!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/lbTOXDuCss— Aniket Dhar (@aniketdhar19) December 13, 2021
Harnaaz edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor.