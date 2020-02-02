If you're easily mesmerized by desi couture and designer wear and your broke ass gets soul-shaking orgasms every time a designer launches their new collection. Join the club. 

Source: Wed Me Good

Well if you're like me and would literally sell your soul to the devil in a designer anything, here is a list of the starting price of cheapest desi designer articles you can own on a budget ( if you save up for atleast 6 months) 

1. Anita Dongre

Known for her vibrant pop of colours with her signature intricate gota patti, almost every person has dreamt about owning atleast one article from the House of Anita Dongre. 

This statement embroidered stole with playful pom-poms and tassels is one of the cheapest article from Grassroots by Anita Dongre. It's currently priced at Rs 2,520

Source: Anita Dongre

If you're looking for something more than a scarf but less than a lehenga, then a practical comfy kurta is what you shall seek. Priced at Rs 7,384, this kurta from Grassroots by Anita Dongre will steal your heart: 

Source: Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre has made the shade ink blue very popular in the wedding industry, this lehenga is the cheapest one we could on her online boutique and is currently priced at Rs 49,000. 

Source: Carma online

It might come as a surprise to  most of you but if you own things from the fashion brands AND and Global Desi, technically you already own something from Anita Dongre. Both the brands come under House of Anita Dongre. 

2. Sabyasachi 

The man who's managed to weave the threads of tradition with the intricate details of modernism. A Sabyasachi lehenga is every bride's wedding essential. 

Sabyasachi's signature Royal Bengal Tiger Belt is that versatile piece of accessory that'll go perfectly with a lehenga or a long flowy summer dress. It's currently priced at Rs 10,900:                                                                                       

Source: Carma Online

His bold signature motif embellished clutch is priced at Rs 19,800

Source: Ziniosa

This serene white organza saree with a subtle golden border is the cheapest Sabya saree that we could find online. Priced at around Rs 49,500, this saree is breathtaking:     

Source: Carma Online

3. Manish Malhotra

Known to design the costumes of various Bollywood characters in movies, every girl has wanted to wear or own a Manish Malhotra ever since they saw Poo's pink Bole Chudiya lehenga. The use of cool tone European hues along with intricate desi details is what makes his designs stand out. 

This Manish Malhotra classic blue peplum with flared plazzo is currently priced at Rs. 29,900

Source: Aza

This elegant onion pink saree with a sequin border is the cheapest saree we could find online. This is currently priced at Rs 48,00

Source: Carma

This Manish Malhotra statement aqua embellished jumpsuit is retailed at Rs. 89,000

Source: Aza Fashion

4. Gaurav Gupta 

Known for his signature structured ruffles and creating some of the best saree-gown, Gaurav Gupta is a modern staple in every women's wardrobe: 

This double-toned draped shimmer gown is one of the cheapest articles designed by Gaurav Gupta. This is currently retails at  Rs 45,000. 

Source: Aza Fashion

This asymmetrical grey power suit with structured ruffles is priced at Rs 60,000: 

Source: Aashni and co

This statement, wavy-structured charcoal saree inspired gown is the cheapest gown in his collection and is priced at Rs 85,000 :

Source: Carma

5. Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika 

Known for its poppy colours, flirty patterns and quirky elements of bling and details, Papa don't preach outfits does the perfect crossover of Indian details with western silhouettes. 

This peach dhoti-style statement ensemble is the cheapest and is priced at Rs 55,400: 

Source: papa don't preach

This bejeweled, layered white jumpsuit is the second cheapest thing on their website. It retails at Rs. 75,000

Source: Papa Don't Preach

This colorful modern lehenga is the cheapest one in the category of lehengas and is priced at Rs. 95,200

Source: Papa Don't Preach

6. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 

After they designed Sonam Kapoor's mehendi outfit and most of the costumes in Veere Di Wedding, we have been gushing over their creations with a hope that one day we'll be able to afford them. 

This chic straw set from Gulaabo by AJSK is the cheapest article online and is priced at Rs. 7,688 : 

Source: Pernia's Pop Up Shop

This aqua green kurta set from ASAL for AJSP is priced at Rs. 35,000 : 

Source: Carma Online

We found the cheapest statement Anarkali from the House of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and its retail price is Rs. 56,000

Source: Carma online

7. Anamika Khanna 

The AK-OK designer has been on everyone's mind with her bold and unique silhouttes. 

Her signature white shirt dress is priced at Rs. 29,400

Source: Pernia's Pop Up Shop

This white crushed saree set is the least expensive saree available online, it's current retail price is Rs. 37,800:

Source: Pernia's Pop Up Shop

The lilac-pink lehenga is the cheapest of all her lehengas and is sold for Rs. 98,500:

Source: Aza

8. Tarun Tahiliani 

From zardosi to gota-patti, lehengas to ballroom gowns, there is nothing that is untouched by Tarun Tahiliani. 

The cheapest Tarun Tahilaini article online is a golden-beige kimono top which is currently priced at Rs. 9,810 :

Source: Carma Online

This grey and straw lehenga is the least expensive one in his collection and is priced at Rs. 62,900 :

Source: Aza

This blush-pink flowy, sheer gown is the cheapest one online and is currently priced at Rs. 18,700 : 

Source: Aza

9. Amit Aggarwal 

Using the patterns of tradional Indian weaves mixed along with new technology, Amit Aggarwal is the new-age designer whose collections are cutting-edge: 

This glamorous asymmetrical blue cape sleeved is the least expensive article under Amit Aggarwal's label and is priced at Rs. 14,500 : 

Source: Pernia's pop up shop

This structured metallic space-grey saree gown is the cheapest ethnic gown in his collection and is priced at Rs. 75,000

Source: Aza

This double-shaded blue metallic lehenga is the cheapest one we could find online and is currently sold for Rs. 1,75,000

Source: Aza

I don't know about you all but I will still probably have to sell my kidney to get the cheapest of designer wear. 