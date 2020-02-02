If you're easily mesmerized by desi couture and designer wear and your broke ass gets soul-shaking orgasms every time a designer launches their new collection. Join the club.

Well if you're like me and would literally sell your soul to the devil in a designer anything, here is a list of the starting price of cheapest desi designer articles you can own on a budget ( if you save up for atleast 6 months)

1. Anita Dongre

Known for her vibrant pop of colours with her signature intricate gota patti, almost every person has dreamt about owning atleast one article from the House of Anita Dongre.

This statement embroidered stole with playful pom-poms and tassels is one of the cheapest article from Grassroots by Anita Dongre. It's currently priced at Rs 2,520.

If you're looking for something more than a scarf but less than a lehenga, then a practical comfy kurta is what you shall seek. Priced at Rs 7,384, this kurta from Grassroots by Anita Dongre will steal your heart:

Anita Dongre has made the shade ink blue very popular in the wedding industry, this lehenga is the cheapest one we could on her online boutique and is currently priced at Rs 49,000.

It might come as a surprise to most of you but if you own things from the fashion brands AND and Global Desi, technically you already own something from Anita Dongre. Both the brands come under House of Anita Dongre.

2. Sabyasachi

The man who's managed to weave the threads of tradition with the intricate details of modernism. A Sabyasachi lehenga is every bride's wedding essential.

Sabyasachi's signature Royal Bengal Tiger Belt is that versatile piece of accessory that'll go perfectly with a lehenga or a long flowy summer dress. It's currently priced at Rs 10,900:

His bold signature motif embellished clutch is priced at Rs 19,800.

This serene white organza saree with a subtle golden border is the cheapest Sabya saree that we could find online. Priced at around Rs 49,500, this saree is breathtaking:

3. Manish Malhotra

Known to design the costumes of various Bollywood characters in movies, every girl has wanted to wear or own a Manish Malhotra ever since they saw Poo's pink Bole Chudiya lehenga. The use of cool tone European hues along with intricate desi details is what makes his designs stand out.

This Manish Malhotra classic blue peplum with flared plazzo is currently priced at Rs. 29,900:

This elegant onion pink saree with a sequin border is the cheapest saree we could find online. This is currently priced at Rs 48,00.

This Manish Malhotra statement aqua embellished jumpsuit is retailed at Rs. 89,000:

4. Gaurav Gupta

Known for his signature structured ruffles and creating some of the best saree-gown, Gaurav Gupta is a modern staple in every women's wardrobe:

This double-toned draped shimmer gown is one of the cheapest articles designed by Gaurav Gupta. This is currently retails at Rs 45,000.

This asymmetrical grey power suit with structured ruffles is priced at Rs 60,000:

This statement, wavy-structured charcoal saree inspired gown is the cheapest gown in his collection and is priced at Rs 85,000 :

5. Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika

Known for its poppy colours, flirty patterns and quirky elements of bling and details, Papa don't preach outfits does the perfect crossover of Indian details with western silhouettes.

This peach dhoti-style statement ensemble is the cheapest and is priced at Rs 55,400:

This bejeweled, layered white jumpsuit is the second cheapest thing on their website. It retails at Rs. 75,000:

This colorful modern lehenga is the cheapest one in the category of lehengas and is priced at Rs. 95,200:

6. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

After they designed Sonam Kapoor's mehendi outfit and most of the costumes in Veere Di Wedding, we have been gushing over their creations with a hope that one day we'll be able to afford them.

This chic straw set from Gulaabo by AJSK is the cheapest article online and is priced at Rs. 7,688 :

This aqua green kurta set from ASAL for AJSP is priced at Rs. 35,000 :

We found the cheapest statement Anarkali from the House of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and its retail price is Rs. 56,000:

7. Anamika Khanna

The AK-OK designer has been on everyone's mind with her bold and unique silhouttes.

Her signature white shirt dress is priced at Rs. 29,400

This white crushed saree set is the least expensive saree available online, it's current retail price is Rs. 37,800:

The lilac-pink lehenga is the cheapest of all her lehengas and is sold for Rs. 98,500:

8. Tarun Tahiliani

From zardosi to gota-patti, lehengas to ballroom gowns, there is nothing that is untouched by Tarun Tahiliani.

The cheapest Tarun Tahilaini article online is a golden-beige kimono top which is currently priced at Rs. 9,810 :

This grey and straw lehenga is the least expensive one in his collection and is priced at Rs. 62,900 :

This blush-pink flowy, sheer gown is the cheapest one online and is currently priced at Rs. 18,700 :

9. Amit Aggarwal

Using the patterns of tradional Indian weaves mixed along with new technology, Amit Aggarwal is the new-age designer whose collections are cutting-edge:

This glamorous asymmetrical blue cape sleeved is the least expensive article under Amit Aggarwal's label and is priced at Rs. 14,500 :

This structured metallic space-grey saree gown is the cheapest ethnic gown in his collection and is priced at Rs. 75,000:

This double-shaded blue metallic lehenga is the cheapest one we could find online and is currently sold for Rs. 1,75,000

I don't know about you all but I will still probably have to sell my kidney to get the cheapest of designer wear.