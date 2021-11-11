E Rajeswari rescued a 28-year-old man lying unconscious in a cemetery in Chennai's Kilpauk. According to reports, the man had been presumed dead after a tree branch fell on him earlier this morning. The man has since been admitted to a hospital in the city.
The video of her carrying the man on her shoulder has since gone viral on Twitter.
Police Inspector Rajeswari rescues a man lying unconscious in a cemetery in T P Chatram in Chennai. He was admitted to hospital and he survives now. Hats off to TN police @chennaipolice_ #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain #TamilNaduRains @tnpoliceoffl pic.twitter.com/sMgOsecSwV— srikumar (@srikumarbalaa) November 11, 2021
People have been saluting Rajeshawari for saving the man's life.
Inspector Rajeswari carrying a man Udayakumar who was found unconscious in a cemetery in Chennai.— suresh kumar (@journsuresh) November 11, 2021
LET US SALUTE THE WORK.
Great CHENNAI COP AND TEAM.#mkstalin #MKStalinGovt@CMOTamilnadu @chennaipolice_ @tnpoliceoffl pic.twitter.com/iGAWmIkxds
Lady Singham of Chennai: Police Inspector Rajeswari rescues a man lying unconscious in a cemetery at TP Chatram in Chennai. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain #chennaifloods #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/mqtdWY0YT4— Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 11, 2021
Real life heroes. Police officers field work.— GOKUL RAJ (@ngokulraj) November 11, 2021
Police Inspector Rajeswari carries unconscious person from cemetery.
Hatsoff to Officer for taking care of ordinary person. ensures boy surives
Credits to @NovinstonLobo https://t.co/T5OujC9nKL
Hats off🤩🤩🤩#ChennaiRains#TamilNaduRains #ChennaiRain #ChennaiRains2021 #chennaifloods https://t.co/8OHtUioZBQ— Suhaib Mohammed (@_SuhaibMd) November 11, 2021
Exemplary... No more words https://t.co/qvluanDNlg— s_esakitweets (@EsakiSuresh) November 11, 2021
Salute. Great work.🙏 #ChennaiRains https://t.co/cVPrEfBykb— Nithish Kumar V 🇮🇳 (@v_nithish_kumar) November 11, 2021
A Police officer Rajeshwari, saves the life of an young man who got injured by a tree fallen on him.— Happily_Leftist (@nikhzofficial) November 11, 2021
When others assumed that he is dead, the officer took a brave decision of taking him to the Hospital on her shoulders.
The man's life saved now.#ChennaiRains2021 #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/7NLkLDosrc
TP Chatram Ins E Rajeshwari noticed a 28 yr old man lying in an unconscious state. She lifted and carried him on her shoulders all the way. He was taken in an auto to a nearby hospital. Rajeshwari can be heard saying that the guy should be saved at any cost! #Hero #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/CMshawLCEs— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 11, 2021
Inspector E. Rajeshwari of the Chennai Police just being the badass she always has been. Seen here rescuing a man found unconscious in the flooded city. Salute! pic.twitter.com/3tfte9AdTR— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 11, 2021
No one has shoulders as strong as you Inspector Rajeshwari 💪Bravo. Helping out an unconscious man in terrible rains and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto is indeed laudable. Video by @Shilpa1308 #TamilNaduRains #Police #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/VZqc2mLQ4U— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 11, 2021
Must give it to her !! Good work Indeed by Inspector E Rajeshwari from the chennai police who rescued a unconscious man . #Chennai https://t.co/4PPXwLZNPx— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) November 11, 2021
Nation Salutes you Madam🙏🙏 incredible Service to Human, Service to Society and service to Nation🙏 Inspector Rajeshwari from TP Chatram PS carries a man on her shoulders as he was lying unconscious due to Heavy rains.#ChennaiRains @KTRTRS @BTR_KTR pic.twitter.com/w8RQPlOTbt— M.Abdul Kaleem (@KaleemTRS) November 11, 2021
You can see the full video here:
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021
Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.
(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f
Hats off to her. We need more uniformed officers to be like her.