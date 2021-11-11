E Rajeswari rescued a 28-year-old man lying unconscious in a cemetery in Chennai's Kilpauk. According to reports, the man had been presumed dead after a tree branch fell on him earlier this morning. The man has since been admitted to a hospital in the city.

The video of her carrying the man on her shoulder has since gone viral on Twitter.

Police Inspector Rajeswari rescues a man lying unconscious in a cemetery in T P Chatram in Chennai. He was admitted to hospital and he survives now. Hats off to TN police @chennaipolice_ #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain #TamilNaduRains @tnpoliceoffl pic.twitter.com/sMgOsecSwV — srikumar (@srikumarbalaa) November 11, 2021

People have been saluting Rajeshawari for saving the man's life.

Inspector Rajeswari carrying a man Udayakumar who was found unconscious in a cemetery in Chennai.

LET US SALUTE THE WORK.

Great CHENNAI COP AND TEAM.#mkstalin #MKStalinGovt@CMOTamilnadu @chennaipolice_ @tnpoliceoffl pic.twitter.com/iGAWmIkxds — suresh kumar (@journsuresh) November 11, 2021

Lady Singham of Chennai: Police Inspector Rajeswari rescues a man lying unconscious in a cemetery at TP Chatram in Chennai. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain #chennaifloods #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/mqtdWY0YT4 — Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 11, 2021

Real life heroes. Police officers field work.

Police Inspector Rajeswari carries unconscious person from cemetery.

Hatsoff to Officer for taking care of ordinary person. ensures boy surives



Credits to @NovinstonLobo https://t.co/T5OujC9nKL — GOKUL RAJ (@ngokulraj) November 11, 2021

A Police officer Rajeshwari, saves the life of an young man who got injured by a tree fallen on him.

When others assumed that he is dead, the officer took a brave decision of taking him to the Hospital on her shoulders.

The man's life saved now.#ChennaiRains2021 #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/7NLkLDosrc — Happily_Leftist (@nikhzofficial) November 11, 2021

TP Chatram Ins E Rajeshwari noticed a 28 yr old man lying in an unconscious state. She lifted and carried him on her shoulders all the way. He was taken in an auto to a nearby hospital. Rajeshwari can be heard saying that the guy should be saved at any cost! #Hero #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/CMshawLCEs — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 11, 2021

Inspector E. Rajeshwari of the Chennai Police just being the badass she always has been. Seen here rescuing a man found unconscious in the flooded city. Salute! pic.twitter.com/3tfte9AdTR — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 11, 2021

No one has shoulders as strong as you Inspector Rajeshwari 💪Bravo. Helping out an unconscious man in terrible rains and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto is indeed laudable. Video by @Shilpa1308 #TamilNaduRains #Police #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/VZqc2mLQ4U — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 11, 2021

Must give it to her !! Good work Indeed by Inspector E Rajeshwari from the chennai police who rescued a unconscious man . #Chennai https://t.co/4PPXwLZNPx — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) November 11, 2021

Nation Salutes you Madam🙏🙏 incredible Service to Human, Service to Society and service to Nation🙏 Inspector Rajeshwari from TP Chatram PS carries a man on her shoulders as he was lying unconscious due to Heavy rains.#ChennaiRains @KTRTRS @BTR_KTR pic.twitter.com/w8RQPlOTbt — M.Abdul Kaleem (@KaleemTRS) November 11, 2021

You can see the full video here:

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.



Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.



(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Hats off to her. We need more uniformed officers to be like her.