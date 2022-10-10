There’s nothing more liberating than watching people just be – to do things without having to conform to notions. And when we do come across such visuals every once in a while, it does create a sense of independence in the group of people who can relate, in a way see themselves there. For instance, women playing kabaddi in sarees.
A video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, created the same effect on the internet. The video of women playing kabaddi in Chhattisgarh was captioned – “Hum kisi se kam hain kya! Chhattisgarhia Olympics mein mahila kabaddi.” And they are quite literally no less than anyone.
These women were not only doing a good job, but doing it while wearing sarees. And well, that’s not a piece of cake.
Watching women get a push in sports, and all the cheering around them has certainly made the internet happy.
Even the smallest initiatives like these could be a start of something important.