There’s nothing more liberating than watching people just be – to do things without having to conform to notions. And when we do come across such visuals every once in a while, it does create a sense of independence in the group of people who can relate, in a way see themselves there. For instance, women playing kabaddi in sarees.

A video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, created the same effect on the internet. The video of women playing kabaddi in Chhattisgarh was captioned – “Hum kisi se kam hain kya! Chhattisgarhia Olympics mein mahila kabaddi.” And they are quite literally no less than anyone.

These women were not only doing a good job, but doing it while wearing sarees. And well, that’s not a piece of cake.

Watching women get a push in sports, and all the cheering around them has certainly made the internet happy.

Go Ladies!! 💪 It’d be quite something to have a JPP Women Team in the future 👀@juniorbachchan @JaipurPanthers https://t.co/ATjCGZ0gTM — Isabell (@isabellchen) October 9, 2022

Ek maukka to dekar dekho… mahilayen bhi karamaat karke dikhayengi… ye bhi hain bohot Honhaar ye sabhi ko karke batayengi 🫶🏻🫶🏻♥️ — RJ chanda jha 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@chandaj29710249) October 7, 2022

The empowerment of women. God blessed 🙏 him — Tarun@ (@imagineTarun) October 8, 2022

The best thing on internet today. I m still smiling. Such a lovely thing to see — Ujwal Rajput (@asusual_rajput) October 8, 2022

Can't be any more Desi than this. Love it. — Veevek Senᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@veeveksen) October 7, 2022

Whoever arrange this should be arranged everywhere. Need mass implementation 🙏🏾❤️ — Saran Kumar (@saran_2797) October 8, 2022

महिलाये क्या नही कर सकती। — SHRI KRISHNA SHUKLA (@SHRIKRI92454634) October 8, 2022

Even the smallest initiatives like these could be a start of something important.