Dabur's new ad features a lesbian couple celebrating Karva Chauth and it is going viral on Twitter. This is probably the first time a lesbian couple has been part of a mainstream ad campaign in India.

The ad has garnered praise from a lot of people who consider it to be progressive and LGBTQ friendly, promoting same-sex couples and relationships. 

However, it has also drawn a fair bit of criticism. See for yourself. 

What do you think about the ad? 