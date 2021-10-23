Dabur's new ad features a lesbian couple celebrating Karva Chauth and it is going viral on Twitter. This is probably the first time a lesbian couple has been part of a mainstream ad campaign in India.
Well done, Fem/Dabur!— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 22, 2021
A nice film for a traditional, often-criticized festival by an otherwise conservative brand. pic.twitter.com/gHBTca6jP8
The ad has garnered praise from a lot of people who consider it to be progressive and LGBTQ friendly, promoting same-sex couples and relationships.
Wow! Shocked and very pleasantly surprised to see this progressive ad in Indian mainstream advertising!— Dimaagiडाकटर (@chdkidaizy) October 23, 2021
Unbelievable 😳— The RaGa Times (@RagaTimes) October 22, 2021
Big Kudos to the team...
Wow amazing... didn't see that coming 👏👏👏— Smita0912 (@Smita09122) October 23, 2021
We need more like this 👏👏— Adnan sami (@Adnansa92791323) October 22, 2021
Nice work Fem.— aakash mehrotra 🏳️🌈 (@aakashmehrotra) October 23, 2021
We need more work like these. https://t.co/1stCle8v3f
However, it has also drawn a fair bit of criticism. See for yourself.
Skin whitening is progressive? https://t.co/wFm8FacfpF— Kungfu Pasmanda (@KungfuPasmanda) October 23, 2021
these degenerates have no fucking shame pushing misogynistic colorist beauty standards on women and using lesbians for their propaganda I'm gonna throw up https://t.co/MXpUJy3ogl— bulbul (@dykeyreyna) October 23, 2021
Still selling a bleach cream which I suppose is for fairer skin.— Shutter Down (@Sydusm) October 23, 2021
Slow claps 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/G60hFJKlr4
I dont know man, this ad feels forced to me. As if inclusivity was an assignment, a checklist was followed just for the sake of it. And they still celebrating the idea of fairness (terming it glow doesn't fool anyone). https://t.co/A9V3GctjtB— PratsD (@pratsd) October 23, 2021
Fairness products are inherently casteist and racist. Adding an LGBTQI angle doesn’t change that 🤷🏾♂️ #Fem #Dabur #FairnessCreams https://t.co/iOlHFaMHlN— There_is_no_try (@akanna_42) October 23, 2021
Adding a queer couple cleanseth thee of thy sins.— Everything shalt be remembered. (@twitface27) October 23, 2021
What do you think about the ad?