Internet is a strange place. It just takes one post for you to go viral. And if you are a 98-year-old dancing better than the youngest person on the floor, you are not just everyone's favourite but also inspire and motivate a lot of people.

Shirley Goodman, a 98-year-old woman, is the centre of attraction of every dance floor and gathering she attends.

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough ...... like Shirley Goodman (97 Years Old) pic.twitter.com/wiTNbxUeJJ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 23, 2021

Two years ago, Shirley's grandson posted a video of her doing her famous 'Tush Push' dance at her great-nephew’s wedding. The video garnered millions of views and she became the 'Dancing Nana'.

While Shirley has been dancing since she was 8, she achieved unexpected fame after her dance at the wedding went viral. Her videos attracted the attention of celebrities like Bruno Mars, too.

She has her own Instagram account - the.dancing.nana and her videos can make your day.

Shirley currently lives in Sarasota, Florida. Originally from Schenectady, New York, she even ran a dance studio in the 1940's while her husband was a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II.

Her grandson once told ABC News that she continues to spread her love of dance by teaching senors at senior centers, synagogues and churches in the Sarasota area, and livening up the dance floor at every family event.

Her favourite line dance is 'The Tush Push' that has also become a tradition at every family gathering.

She is such a blast of energy and joy.