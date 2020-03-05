PM Modi recently did this entire thing where he said he will go off social media.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Only to announce the next day that he will be 'giving away' his social media handles to women who inspire us.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Now I don't know every woman in the country personally, but I can vouch that all of them would prefer equality over getting a chance to handle the PM's social media accounts.

And that's just one of the things women truly need. Here's a list of others.

Very basic demands. Nothing big.



Creatives by: Nupur Agrawal