PM Modi recently did this entire thing where he said he will go off social media.

Only to announce the next day that he will be 'giving away' his social media handles to women who inspire us. 

Now I don't know every woman in the country personally, but I can vouch that all of them would prefer equality over getting a chance to handle the PM's social media accounts.

And that's just one of the things women truly need. Here's a list of others.

Very basic demands. Nothing big.

Creatives by: Nupur Agrawal