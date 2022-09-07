Spare me for generalizing, but Desis can pay money for literally anything! From diamond studded phone cases to manifesting a baby - LITERALLY ANYTHING.

Yes! Apparently, Indians are paying to manifest a baby where coaches make them do some psychological sh*t like tapping into the world beyond or making couples write down baby features they desire on an A4-sized printout of a baby. (facepalming already?)

A Twitter platform called DecodeInternet has put forth the excerpts from these 'Manifestation Coaches' who've really shared their mind-numbingly bizarre techniques to manifest pregnancy. There's one coach who actually talked about "healing processes" for women with PCOD. I mean, WTF!

Indians are paying to manifest babies.



The psychological impact of 'manifesting a baby' can be plenty considering pregnancy and motherhood being complicated bio-psychological processes.



This is what manifestation coaches asking them to do: pic.twitter.com/83vXl5IuuJ — decode (@DecodeInternet) September 5, 2022

They're literally playing with the feelings of vulnerable couples. "You don't have a baby yet? Umm, you just don't want it enough!" is exactly the kind of stupidity we need to stop falling prey to. They make ladies who're unable to conceive wear maternity clothes and sit in the posture of women with a baby bump; is this not mind-numbingly cruel?

People are making ANYTHING their profession these days. It's like if you're confident and eloquent and tap the vulnerable set, your life is sorted bruh! But what about couples? If they are unable to conceive a baby again, what about them? Won't this prompt an endless spiral of obsession and self-doubt? A couple can end up blaming themselves or each other for just "not wanting enough."

Safe to say, Twitter is equally horrified!

This is…horrifically cruel. Infertility can be so incredibly heartbreaking and stressful for people who want children and to put the onus of it on people struggling???? Insanity. Irrationality will drown this country. Terrible. https://t.co/sDYbgWmTEn — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) September 6, 2022

Clearly!

Trust Indians to throw time and money at random unscientific woo woo any given time 🙄 https://t.co/6kcv0PbtFi — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) September 6, 2022

Couples who are unable to conceive will try any trick in the book to have a biological offspring. The joke is not on them but on quacks preying on their vulnerabilities. https://t.co/WGDsTAtfMD — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) September 6, 2022

Rich people keep coming up with fancy names for andh vishwas https://t.co/saCg9RLVPw — Yaas (@yavvee) September 6, 2022

But seriously, this manifestation business may seem all fun and games before one sees this shit and loses one's mindhttps://t.co/wRRoRQJ3qK — সিদ্ধার্থ (Siddhartha) (@quinoa_biryani) September 6, 2022

"Manifestation" is the literal definition of blind faith and superstition. This places blame on the couple which is just cruel and insane. You don't have a baby because you guys don't want it enough. https://t.co/JhAm6r6plc — Sanpaku (@Grammatizator) September 6, 2022

I once watched a interview with one of the biggest fraudsters in Indian history and at one point he said "rich people will always give you money if you confidently promise them what they don't have, it doesn't matter what thing or how much money" and I think about that a lot https://t.co/uJ5WhvjvsC — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) September 6, 2022

It is ok to want to make good things happen and to be hopeful and positive - this, however, looks like a recipe for a mental health disorder - particularly "pseudocyesis" - 0/10 recommended https://t.co/R3rD6epdAc — Dr. Somya Gupta MD OBGYN (@dr_somyagupta) September 6, 2022

The blind-faithing tendency is SCARY. If you really believe in something called 'The Law Of Attraction,' do it for free instead of getting your vulnerabilities played upon by the dark side of capitalism.