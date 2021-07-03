Just a few days after he was praised for his commentary, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has courted the ire of Twitter after making a sexist remark during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka.

Commentating for the Sky Sports Panel, the Indian wicket-keeper said that batsmen don't tend to like their own bats and compared said cricket bats to the 'neighbourhood wife'.

Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better.

You can see the video here:

The truly disgusting statement led to Twitter calling him out immediately.

Dipika Pallikal's husband is lucky to have her and that's all that needs saying. 💪🏼 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed ... pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae — Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

It’s an awkward time to be @DineshKarthik’s neighbor. — Satya Kandala (@satyakandala) July 2, 2021

@DineshKarthik Love your commentary and insights, but "batsmen prefer others' bats, its like neighbours' wives, they always feel better" was not cool at all. — Avi Seth (@UnSethled) July 1, 2021

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

If @DipikaPallikal agrees with what shit @DineshKarthik said other day then they both need help and if she doesn't agrees with what then she needs to call out this publicly.Its an insult to women in general. @BCCI @KKRiders @VenkyMysore karthik shud be thrown out of @IPL — . (@007Pnjb) July 3, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people???? — arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik? What the hell was that?😮 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) July 1, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people???? — arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

While Karthik is being globally criticised, many Indian fans have come out in support of the statement, proving once again that internalised patriarchy and misogyny will never leave our sides.