Recently, an Instagram user shared a photo of an old lady selling pens on the streets of Pune, because she did not want to earn her livelihood by begging. And soon, her photo went viral on social media, with people coming forward to help her.

Entrepreneur Shikha Rathi took to Instagram to share the photo and story of Ratan, who she found selling pens on MG Road, Pune, with a message that stated, "I don't want to beg. Please buy". She shared her own experience, and also encouraged people to buy from her.

Soon after her post went viral, and many people commented on her post, offering help:

Ratan, an incredible senior citizen from Pune, has forgone begging on the streets by putting her efforts into selling colourful pens and is earning her wages with pride and hard work. Her dedication to an honest living should act as an inspiration to all of us. pic.twitter.com/x3gzq7VKmB — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 17, 2021

If anyone happens to frequently commute by MG Road, Pune, please buy pens from the old lady. Thankyou.@ThePuneMirror @PuneTimesOnline pic.twitter.com/JGYEFeGYh9 — Pallavi J (@beingpallavijha) October 10, 2021

Though it's sad to see senior citizens work so hard to earn a livelihood, her hard work and dedication are certainly commendable.