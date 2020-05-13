Many famous personalities are doing their bit to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Among them is the fastest woman in India, sprinter Dutee Chand.

Dutee has been distributing free ration to the needy in her village, Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district. But along with the necessary items like grocery, she also added sanitary pads for women in these relief packages.

Dutee visited each house to give the sanitary pads to the women in the village. Talking about her compassionate work, the sprinter added,

Sanitary pads are very important for the health and hygiene of women. But in villages, it is not available at the moment and women won’t talk about the shortage. Also, they can’t afford it now because no household has income and whatever money they have, they use it for food. Sanitary pads cost Rs 50 to Rs 60 per packet at least. Medical shops are also shut most of the time near my village.

Twitter praised her for the noble gesture.

God bless you for your nice attempt sister. — mrutyunjay pradhan (@mrutyun27152970) May 10, 2020

You are a once-in-a-generation person. Please know that you always my respect and it shall remain so. — harish varanasi (@varanasiharish) May 11, 2020

Good job Dutee ji. — Sajeeta Sarangi Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) May 9, 2020

Nobel work madam. 🙏 — भारतीय (@NK_BITS) May 9, 2020

She drove down nearly 70 kilometres from Bhubaneswar to her village to distribute food packages and sanitary pads. She took special passes from the authorities in the state capital to reach there.