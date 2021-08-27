Most women who have a complicated health issue that is related to their period definitely know what it feels like when people dismiss the pain and discomfort surrounding it. Johnelle Mercer dealt with the same until a recent diagnosis.

The 19-year-old was recently diagnosed with a condition that explained the years of excruciating pain she was experiencing during her period. She's uploaded a video on TikTok which shows a healthcare worker telling her that they've finally figured out her condition. Naturally, Johnelle was overwhelmed with relief and began crying at the mere thought of being treated. You can watch the video here.

This is the caption she wrote underneath it.

Mercer has revealed that the condition she's been battling with for so long is known as pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS), a condition that causes chronic pelvic pain during menstruation.

The truth is that a lot of women are raised to believe that they've to put up with period pain without questioning it much. Not many people come through to educate young girls on menstruation, so when they do experience symptoms that are unbearable, it's never considered that the reason may be an underlying condition.

Too many women are invalidated when they express their pain, whether that is psychologically or physically. By coming out with this video Johnelle Mercer has created more space for women everywhere to be heard.

We're so glad she's finally been diagnosed.