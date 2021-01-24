Like every year, Delhi is all set to host the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26th. 

However, this year, the parade is going to be a little extra special because this year, Flt. Lt. Swati Rathore will be scripting history as the first woman to lead the flypast.  

Originally hailing from Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Swati did her schooling from Ajmer, and, with her parent's support, went on to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot with the IAF. She took the Air Force Common Admission Test in 2013 and cleared it on the first attempt. 

In the final round of interviews, that took place in Dehradun, she was the only person from a group of 200 female students to be selected for the flying branch. 

Clearly, Swati was always meant to script history. Many people, including former state CM Vasundhara Raje, took to Twitter to congratulate Swati. 

Her father, Dr. Bhavani Singh Rathore, Deputy Director in the state’s Agriculture Department, also stated how proud he was of his daughter's achievements. 

“My daughter has let me hold my head high. I am overwhelmed as the dream which she saw has turned into reality.

Apart from Lt. Swati Rathore, Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will also be a part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) tableau at the parade, becoming the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the ceremony. 

Clearly, women like Swati Rathore and Bhawana Kanth are an inspiration for young girls everywhere. 