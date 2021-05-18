Fashion trends have evolved over the ages. Some items that were invented for a particular purpose back then, serve an entirely different purpose nowadays. Take these instances for example.

1. Ties were originally worn by Chinese soldiers around the neck to protect themselves from the cold.

In some cases, it was also used as a handkerchief. It became a formal wear in 1924 when it was patented by Jesse Langsdorf.

2. High heels were invented for Persian soldiers during the 16th century to improve their stability while shooting bows from the back of horses easily.

High heels became a fashion statement much later when women started wearing them too. In fact, it became quite popular during the 17th century in Europe among the higher class.

3. During the 1920s black dresses were only worn by widows as a symbol of mourning.

In 1926, the black dress became a fashion symbol after Coco Chanel launched the short black dress and named it ''Chanel's Ford.''

4. During the Spanish American war T-shirts were worn as undershirts for comfort at work by the US Navy.

T-shirts were perfect for the cadets as it was cheap, washable and required very little maintenance. It became a fashion statement among both, men and women during the 1960s and several designs like V-necks and polo shirts came into being.

5. The mauve color dye came into existence in 1856 when William Henry Perkin, a chemist, was trying to create a drug to treat malaria.

Later, the mauve colour dye became a colour dye for creating mauve clothing.

6. During the 12th century, sunglasses were invented by the Chinese to conceal the eyes of the judges while interrogating witnesses in court.

Back then, sunglasses were flat panes made of quartz and they were only meant to be worn indoors. Nowadays, it's worn to protect the eyes from the harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun.

7. During the 1800s, little pockets in jeans were used by cowboys to keep their watches and chains.

As time changed, this small pocket served many other functions- frontier pocket, condom pocket, coin pocket, patch pocket, and a ticket pocket.

8. During the 18th century, pom-pom on beanies were added as a head guard on sailor's hat to protect them from bumping their heads against low deck ceilings.

Nowadays, it's just a mere accessory that's added on winter caps.

9. During WWI, leather elbow patches were added to the German military uniform to protect soldiers from injury while crawling along the ground or in the trenches.

Now, it's just a style statement.

10. During ancient Egypt rings were used as personal talismans, in business transactions and as symbols of status.

Later, it became a fashion accessory and a symbol of love.

11. Zippers were essentially used for closing boots and tobacco pouches.

It was after 1925 that zippers were used as a device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, such as on a garment or a bag. Now, it's used in camping gears, luggage, sporting goods and other items.

12. During ancient times, kohl/kajal was originally used as a protection against eye ailments.

It was believed that darkening the areas around the eyes would protect an infant's eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. Some also believed that it would prevent the child from being cursed by the evil eye. Now, it's used as a cosmetic product to enhance one's beauty.

Are you surprised?