Literacy rate in India for women has always been a matter of concern. However, our country is improving in that sector year after year.

According to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS), for the third time in a row, average literacy rate of females aged between 15 and 49 years has shown an overall increase where 84.8% was in 2016, 85.3% was in 2017 and 87% was in 2018.

It was revealed that the percentage of women completing primary education was the same as 2017 at 13.9%. However, the percentage of those completing schooling in 2018 was 12.5% which was 0.5% higher than 2017.

Kerala led the way with a female literacy rate of 99.5% in 2018. The state has been beating its own record every year of 99.3% in 2017 and 99.2 % in 2016.

After Kerala, Himachal Pradesh's female literacy rate is the highest with 98.8%. Then comes Tamil Nadu 96.8 % literacy rate. The three worst-performing states in the female literacy rate were Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

This survey also revealed that the average literacy rate was also connected with the fertility rates in females. The overall fertility rate of females among ones who were illiterate was 3%, among those who are literate but without any formal education, the fertility rate was 2.5%. Those who studied up to middle school it was 2.5. Those who have finished their schools, it was 1.8% and 1.7% among graduates.

Hope this consistency continues.