Men Will Not Get More Than 5/10 In This Female Sex Ed Quiz

You think you know all there is to know about what goes on 'down there'? It's time to test it out.

1. Let's start easy. Are vagina and vulva the same thing? via Photo by Dainis Graveris from Pexels Yes No

2. Is every female born with a hymen? via Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels Yes No

3. How many holes does the female reproductive system (the vulva) have? via Photo by Dainis Graveris from Pexels 3 2 5

4. Which part of the vulva gets aroused when a female is turned on? via Photo by Cliff Booth from Pexels Clitoris Uterus Labia Vagina

5. How many erogenous zones does the vulva have? via Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels 5 15 10

6. What is the sound that the vagina makes called? via Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels Farting Queefing Flatulence Vaginitis

7. What causes painful intercourse for someone with a vagina? via Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels Vaginal dryness Vaginismus Fibroids All of the above

8. How often should someone with a vagina get a pelvic exam? via Photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels Once every three months Every month Once a year

9. Which out of these is the least sensitive part of a female body? via Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels Butt Back Side boob Ears All of the above