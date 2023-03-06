Our world loves surveilling every aspect of a woman’s life. From telling women what we should wear to dictating how we should be, we’ve not traversed much ahead in time. Regressive notions about an ‘ideal’ woman have trickled down for centuries, and as a result, we now have stories of internalised sexism. Look at the below tweet, for example. A classic case of internalised misogyny.

How to know if you are a high value woman:

– BMI less than 23

– You can make at least three delicious meals from scratch

– You can hold an interesting conversation on any topic

– Children, animals and old people trust you

– You are not on Birth control, weed or SSRIs or any drugs — Megha (@meghaverma_art) March 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT So for being a high value woman, starve yourself but learn to cook for who’ll feed the family. Learn to get along with children, animals, and old people cos, you know, your primary duty is to hold everyone together. And birth control pills, anti-depressants, and drugs, you say? BLASPHEMY!

I’m happy to declare that I, and my girlfriends, aren’t high-value women. And we’d like to keep it this way!

I’m happier cos there are so many women like me. The tweet is flooded with quotes calling out the superficial standards typed out so confidently.

Me knowing I'm not a 'high value' woman according to a misogynist https://t.co/nV2aQ2aZ57 pic.twitter.com/Bk6X8WsZHs — ᴮᴱAnnabelle waiting for FACE (@feministvmjoon) March 5, 2023

I don’t know if to laugh , cry or swear at the sheer arrogance , intra misogyny here in !

Or to say , it’s women like you who set women back ! https://t.co/IV5MFLJgm6 — Suzette Seepersad (she/her/hers) (@ForCaribbean) March 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT happy low value women’s day to me💜 https://t.co/AzltiRbH9i — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 5, 2023

Internalized misogyny for breakfast lolz https://t.co/81Y9kV2ina — sam, MD🌟 (@thesampofficial) March 5, 2023

Didn’t know my brother was a high value woman https://t.co/YHXkdTIrKG — W (@zuii175) March 5, 2023

How to know if you are a high value woman: you don’t carry around this much internalised misogyny and you certainly don’t broadcast it hoping to be picked https://t.co/XRmT2pt6KX — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) March 4, 2023

How to know your a low value man:

You endorse the below view. https://t.co/iJ2ZRyoHP2 — Jac Buchanan – Author and Ally (@JacBuchanan_JB) March 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT WORD.

Well I’m low value but I’m grand with that because I don’t live for a man’s approval 😂 https://t.co/QFFH6khydK — Lisa 💙 (@xolisajane) March 5, 2023

Damn the girlies could be supporting all women but are repeating misogynistic talking points fresh out of the Manosphere instead 😭 https://t.co/XJA9MyFOxm — Amye🏠 (@AmyeC3) March 4, 2023

These posts are always "how to know you're high value" followed by like 4 or 5 things they like about themselves. Megha, you know what truly has no value? Rating human beings on an arbitrary scale of "value". None of those things you like about yourself are impressive. https://t.co/fef8EUb3AY — 👻Dang It's Batman👻 (Pronouns in Bio) (@DanglmBatman) March 4, 2023

At a family gathering i said "what's your name" to a children and she started crying guess I'm a horrible woman https://t.co/D6K6Rno06r — Pal⁷๑˙❥˙๑💜 FACE🪞ON THE STREET🛣️ ✨ (@LostJams5) March 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I definitely did not intend on beginning Monday morning like this! It’s sad there are women who think like this. So very sad.

Read more: Just Another Day When Somebody Is Offended With A Bride Happily Dancing At Her OWN Wedding