1. Falguni Nayar: $7 billion net worth

Falguni Nayar recently made news when it was announced that she has become India's richest self-made woman billionaire following the IPO and listing of her company, Nykaa. She is the second wealthiest woman promoter in India. A former investment banker, Falguni started the beauty giant Nykaa in 2012.

Today, it is one of the leading online BPC spaces, as millions of people use the app and website. Nykaa's promoter company FSN E-Commerce has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.043 trillion. With Falguni holding 54.25 per cent stake in the company, she is one of the wealthiest promoters of India.

2. Roshni Nadar Malhotra: $4.9 billion net worth

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the daughter of billionaire industrialist Shiv Nadar, who was handed over the reins of her father’s IT business HCL Technologies in 2020. She became the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company.

Formerly a news producer, Roshni joined HCL in 2009. After a year, she was made the executive director of the company. She was ranked 54th on Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list in 2019.

3. Savitri Jindal: $18 billion net worth

Savitri Jindal, the wife of late Om Prakash Jindal, chairs the Jindal Group, which deals in steel, power, cement and infrastructure. Savitri took on the responsibilities of her husband after he died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

She even entered politics and contested the Hisar assembly seat which she won twice. Savitri ranked 7th in the top 10 of the Forbes India Rich List.

4. Vinod Rai Gupta: $7.6 billion net worth

Vinod Rai Gupta is the head of Havells India, an electrical equipments manufacturing company. She, along with her son Anil Rai Gupta, draw fortune from their holding in the company. The company sells in more than fifty countries across the globe and has around fourteen factories across India.

5. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: $3.9 billion net worth

Kiran is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore. Having successfully led the biopharmaceutical company, she also sits on the board of Infosys, a multinational information technology company. She is also the former chairperson of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

6. Divya Gokulnath: $4.05 billion net worth

Divya Gokulnath is the co-founder of the online educational-technology company Byju's. She, along with her husband Byju Raveendran founded Byju's in 2011, and is now valued at US$21 billion. With more than six million annual paid subscriptions and hundred million students enrolled, the company has listed investments from Tencent, Tiger Global and Mark Zuckeberg.

7. Leena Tewari: $4.4 billion net worth

Leena Tewari is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai, which her late father Vithal Gandhi set up with Revlon in 1961. The company also acquired German generics firm Juta Pharma in 2018. USV specializes in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs.

8. Mallika Srinivasan: $2.89 billion net worth

Mallika Srinivasan is the chairperson and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), also known as Simpsons and Co. She is even the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board constituted by the Government of India.

Mallika established the company as a mass manufacturers of tractors and led the company's growth. She has also held various positions in industrial bodies such as Confederation of Indian Industry, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, etc.

9. Nilima Motaparti: $2.4 billion net worth

Nilima is the Director of pharma-major Divi’s Laboratories, founded by her father pharma legend Murali Krishna Prasad Divi. She was into material requirement, planning and financing before joining Divi’s Lab in 2012.

10. Radha Vembu: $1.8 billion net worth

Radha Vembu gets her fortune from her stake in privately held Zoho Corp, a multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools. She is the sister of Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996.

Radha, a graduate in industrial management from IIT Madras, is also a product manager for email service, Zoho Mail.

